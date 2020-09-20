By The Numbers: Colts 28, Vikings 11

INDIANAPOLIS — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts Team Notes
• The Indianapolis Colts improved to 1-1 following a win against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium, 28-11. The Colts have won their home opener in back-to-back seasons.
——————
Colts Offense
• Indianapolis finished with a 100-yard rusher (Jonathan Taylor, 101) and a 100-yard receiver (Mo Alie-Cox, 111) in the win. It was the first time the Colts had both a 100-yard rusher and receiver in the same game since Joseph Addai (128) and Pierre Garcon (103) on October 17, 2010 at Washington.
• On the team's opening drive, the Colts totaled 11 rushing plays. It was the highest amount of rushing plays on an opening drive since December 10, 2017 at Buffalo.
• Quarterback Philip Rivers completed 19-of-25 passes for 214 yards, one touchdown and one interception for 97.8 passer rating.
— Rivers tied Fran Tarkenton (124) for the eighth-most wins as a starting quarterback in NFL history. He also tied Terrell Suggs (226) for the 11th-most games started in NFL history.
• Running back Jonathan Taylor made his first career start and tallied 26 carries for 101 yards and one touchdown.
— He is the first Colts rookie to rush for at least 100 yards in a single game since Vick Ballard at Houston on 12/16/12 (105).
— He finished with 18 carries in the first half. It is the most by a running back in the NFL since Derrick Henry (21) on December 16, 2018. It is also tied for the fourth-most carries by a Colts running back in in team history in the first half. Edgerrin James had 19 three different times.
• Tight end Mo Alie-Cox totaled career highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (111). They were both game highs as well.
——————
Colts Defense
• The Colts defense limited the Vikings to 175 total yards and recorded 3.0 sacks, three interceptions and held the Minnesota offense to 2-of-9 (22 percent) on third downs.
— The 175 total yards are the fewest yards allowed by Indianapolis since October 19, 2014 vs. Cincinnati (135).
— The team last recorded three interceptions in Week 14 of the 2019 season at Tampa Bay.
• The Indianapolis defense limited Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins to 11-of-26 completions for 113 yards and three interceptions. His 15.9 passer rating is the lowest passer rating allowed by the Colts since October 9, 2005 at San Francisco (Alex Smith, 8.5).
• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles (six) and solo tackles (five). He passed Quentin Coryatt (297) for the fifth-most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.
• Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner tallied three tackles (two solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.5 sacks. In the second quarter, he recorded a sack-safety on Kirk Cousins and reached 30.0 career sacks.
— It was his first career safety and the team's first since Justin Houston had at Pittsburgh on November 3, 2019.
• Cornerback Kenny Moore II had five tackles (four solo) and his first interception of the season. He also added two passes defensed.
• Safety Khari Willis accumulated three solo tackles, one pass defensed and recorded his first career interception in the second quarter, returning it for 43 yards.
• Cornerback T.J. Carrie recorded his first interception as a Colt and the sixth of his career at the end of the second half. He also added two passes defensed and one solo tackle.
——————
Colts Special Teams
• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship connected on all four of his field goal attempts (28, 38, 38, 44) and added two extra points for 14 points. His 44-yard field goal was a career-long.
— He is the first Indianapolis rookie to convert four field goals in a game since Mike Vanderjagt on December 27, 1998 vs. Carolina.
• Punter Rigoberto Sanchez recorded two punts for 87 yards. He tallied a 39-yard punt in the second quarter to pin Minnesota at their own two-yard line.
See all the action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the Minnesota Vikings in their 2020 home opener.