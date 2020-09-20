By The Numbers: Colts 28, Vikings 11

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts’ 2020 Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sep 20, 2020 at 06:31 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
092020_min-ind-flip-defense
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts Team Notes

The Indianapolis Colts improved to 1-1 following a win against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium, 28-11. The Colts have won their home opener in back-to-back seasons.

——————

Colts Offense

• Indianapolis finished with a 100-yard rusher (Jonathan Taylor, 101) and a 100-yard receiver (Mo Alie-Cox, 111) in the win. It was the first time the Colts had both a 100-yard rusher and receiver in the same game since Joseph Addai (128) and Pierre Garcon (103) on October 17, 2010 at Washington.

• On the team's opening drive, the Colts totaled 11 rushing plays. It was the highest amount of rushing plays on an opening drive since December 10, 2017 at Buffalo.

• Quarterback Philip Rivers completed 19-of-25 passes for 214 yards, one touchdown and one interception for 97.8 passer rating.

— Rivers tied Fran Tarkenton (124) for the eighth-most wins as a starting quarterback in NFL history. He also tied Terrell Suggs (226) for the 11th-most games started in NFL history.

• Running back Jonathan Taylor made his first career start and tallied 26 carries for 101 yards and one touchdown.

— He is the first Colts rookie to rush for at least 100 yards in a single game since Vick Ballard at Houston on 12/16/12 (105).

— He finished with 18 carries in the first half. It is the most by a running back in the NFL since Derrick Henry (21) on December 16, 2018. It is also tied for the fourth-most carries by a Colts running back in in team history in the first half. Edgerrin James had 19 three different times.

• Tight end Mo Alie-Cox totaled career highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (111). They were both game highs as well.

——————

Colts Defense

• The Colts defense limited the Vikings to 175 total yards and recorded 3.0 sacks, three interceptions and held the Minnesota offense to 2-of-9 (22 percent) on third downs.

— The 175 total yards are the fewest yards allowed by Indianapolis since October 19, 2014 vs. Cincinnati (135).

— The team last recorded three interceptions in Week 14 of the 2019 season at Tampa Bay.

• The Indianapolis defense limited Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins to 11-of-26 completions for 113 yards and three interceptions. His 15.9 passer rating is the lowest passer rating allowed by the Colts since October 9, 2005 at San Francisco (Alex Smith, 8.5).

• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles (six) and solo tackles (five). He passed Quentin Coryatt (297) for the fifth-most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.

• Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner tallied three tackles (two solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.5 sacks. In the second quarter, he recorded a sack-safety on Kirk Cousins and reached 30.0 career sacks.

— It was his first career safety and the team's first since Justin Houston had at Pittsburgh on November 3, 2019.

• Cornerback Kenny Moore II had five tackles (four solo) and his first interception of the season. He also added two passes defensed.

• Safety Khari Willis accumulated three solo tackles, one pass defensed and recorded his first career interception in the second quarter, returning it for 43 yards.

• Cornerback T.J. Carrie recorded his first interception as a Colt and the sixth of his career at the end of the second half. He also added two passes defensed and one solo tackle.

——————

Colts Special Teams

• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship connected on all four of his field goal attempts (28, 38, 38, 44) and added two extra points for 14 points. His 44-yard field goal was a career-long.

— He is the first Indianapolis rookie to convert four field goals in a game since Mike Vanderjagt on December 27, 1998 vs. Carolina.

• Punter Rigoberto Sanchez recorded two punts for 87 yards. He tallied a 39-yard punt in the second quarter to pin Minnesota at their own two-yard line.

Game Photos: Colts Vs. Vikings

See all the action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the Minnesota Vikings in their 2020 home opener.

D5B_2995
1 / 85
D5B_2033
2 / 85
D5B_1885
3 / 85
D5B_1846
4 / 85
D5B_1942
5 / 85
D5B_1845
6 / 85
D5B_1823
7 / 85
D5B_1862
8 / 85
D5B_1864
9 / 85
D5B_1894
10 / 85
D5B_2207
11 / 85
D5B_2201
12 / 85
D5B_2155
13 / 85
D5B_2167
14 / 85
D5B_2085
15 / 85
D5B_2149
16 / 85
D5B_2029
17 / 85
D5B_2231
18 / 85
D5B_2229
19 / 85
LLB_0815
20 / 85
LLB_0640
21 / 85
D5A_3291
22 / 85
LLB_0990
23 / 85
D5B_2535
24 / 85
D5B_2503
25 / 85
D5B_2510
26 / 85
D5B_2413
27 / 85
D5B_2406
28 / 85
D5B_2367
29 / 85
D5B_2387
30 / 85
D5B_2310
31 / 85
D5B_2282
32 / 85
D5B_2289
33 / 85
D5A_3373
34 / 85
D5B_2266
35 / 85
D5A_3334
36 / 85
D5A_3285
37 / 85
D5B_2247
38 / 85
D5B_2597
39 / 85
LLB_1111
40 / 85
D5B_2611
41 / 85
D5B_2727
42 / 85
D5A_3502
43 / 85
D5A_3457
44 / 85
D5A_3517
45 / 85
D5A_3488
46 / 85
LLB_1245
47 / 85
D5A_3432
48 / 85
D4C_5067
49 / 85
LLB_5611
50 / 85
D5B_2956
51 / 85
D5B_2875
52 / 85
D5B_2800
53 / 85
D5B_2814
54 / 85
D5B_2824
55 / 85
D5A_3612
56 / 85
D5B_2759
57 / 85
D5B_3122
58 / 85
LLB_5891
59 / 85
D5B_3230
60 / 85
D5B_3265
61 / 85
D5B_3225
62 / 85
D4C_5110
63 / 85
D5B_3165
64 / 85
D5B_3223
65 / 85
D5B_3137
66 / 85
D5B_3154
67 / 85
D5B_3312
68 / 85
D5B_3471
69 / 85
LLB_6176
70 / 85
D5B_3341
71 / 85
D5B_3355
72 / 85
D5B_3374
73 / 85
D5B_3448
74 / 85
D5B_3463
75 / 85
D5B_3565
76 / 85
LLB_6361
77 / 85
D5B_3653
78 / 85
D5B_3645
79 / 85
D5A_3678
80 / 85
D5B_3533
81 / 85
D5B_3627
82 / 85
D5B_3600
83 / 85
D5B_3633
84 / 85
D5B_3769
85 / 85

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

By The Numbers: Jaguars 27, Colts 20
news

By The Numbers: Jaguars 27, Colts 20

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
By The Numbers: Jaguars 38, Colts 20
news

By The Numbers: Jaguars 38, Colts 20

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
By The Numbers: Colts 38, Panthers 6
news

By The Numbers: Colts 38, Panthers 6

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 16 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
By The Numbers: Buccaneers 38, Colts 35
news

By The Numbers: Buccaneers 38, Colts 35

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
By The Numbers: Titans 31, Colts 17
news

By The Numbers: Titans 31, Colts 17

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 13 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
By The Numbers: Texans 20, Colts 17
news

By The Numbers: Texans 20, Colts 17

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 12 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
By The Numbers: Colts 33, Jaguars 13
news

By The Numbers: Colts 33, Jaguars 13

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
By The Numbers: Steelers 26, Colts 24
news

By The Numbers: Steelers 26, Colts 24

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
By The Numbers: Colts 15, Broncos 13
news

By The Numbers: Colts 15, Broncos 13

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 8 victory over the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium.
By The Numbers: Colts 30, Texans 23
news

By The Numbers: Colts 30, Texans 23

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
By The Numbers: Colts 19, Chiefs 13
news

By The Numbers: Colts 19, Chiefs 13

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 5 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Advertising