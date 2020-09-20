By The Numbers: Colts 28, Vikings 11

• Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner tallied three tackles (two solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.5 sacks. In the second quarter, he recorded a sack-safety on Kirk Cousins and reached 30.0 career sacks.

— It was his first career safety and the team's first since Justin Houston had at Pittsburgh on November 3, 2019.

• Cornerback Kenny Moore II had five tackles (four solo) and his first interception of the season. He also added two passes defensed.

• Safety Khari Willis accumulated three solo tackles, one pass defensed and recorded his first career interception in the second quarter, returning it for 43 yards.

• Cornerback T.J. Carrie recorded his first interception as a Colt and the sixth of his career at the end of the second half. He also added two passes defensed and one solo tackle.