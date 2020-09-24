Colts Thursday Notebook: Jack Doyle Returns To Practice; T.Y. Hilton's Grandma With Words Of Encouragement

Here's what you can do with your rankings…

The stats indicate a solid first two weeks for the Colts' defense.

Through two weeks, the unit ranks first in the NFL in total defense by almost 100 total yards per game allowed over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens (208.0), first in passing yards allowed per game (122.5), fifth in rushing yards allowed per game (85.5), eighth in points allowed per game (19.0), tied for third in sacks (7), tied for second in interceptions (3) and fourth in quarterback rating allowed (76.9).

Darius Leonard is a huge part to that early-season success; he's the All-Pro linebacker right smack dab in the middle of dozens of plays a game, and currently leads the team with 16 tackles (one for a loss) and also has a pass defensed.

So Leonard's got to be encouraged by the defense's start to the season, right? Well, sure, but he'd rather everybody check back in later in the season to get the whole story.

"We're just hoping that we can continue that," Leonard said. "'Cause, I mean, nobody cares that you have the top defense Week 1, Week 3, Week 3 — nobody gives a care. But once it's Week 15, Week 16, that's when everybody says, 'OK, who's the No. 1 defense?' So we've gotta make sure that we can maintain and stay that way.