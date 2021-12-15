Daily Notebook

Presented by

Colts Daily Notebook: Ex-Patriot Kenny Moore II Viewing Saturday's Showdown Just Like Any Other Game

Kenny Moore II was with the Patriots in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, but was cut before the season started and wound up in Indianapolis. The standout cornerback, though, is approaching Saturday night's game with appreciation for his time in New England. 

Dec 15, 2021 at 04:51 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_5_Things_Learned_1920x1080

One of the coolest moments from "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" came from the Colts' Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Way to play, dude," Tom Brady told Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II. "Great job out there. Keep it going. You got a great career going. You know what to do. I already seen it for the last four years."

Brady remembered Moore as No. 42 from training camp in 2017. Moore, then an undrafted free agent from Division II Valdosta State, made a strong impression on Brady and the Patriots that summer, but wound up being waived when New England trimmed their roster to 53 players.

The Colts claimed Moore and he's been a staple of their defense ever since.

"For sure it was inspiring just talking to Tom Brady," Moore said. "You never know who is watching. I just feel like I was another guy in New England just trying to find my way. You know, rookie season. He called me 42 whenever I was over there. That was my jersey number. It's pretty cool to years later to hear him speak about me and how I was when I was over in New England. Like I said, I thought no one else was really paying attention."

Moore, is thankful for the opportunity to start his NFL career with the Patriots and does not feel slighted for being cut by them four years ago.

"I don't really think that way," Moore said. "Just whoever has helped me grow and the Patriots have helped me grow and gave me a lot of knowledge to be the player that I could be right now. That's knowledge that I can still keep up and share with my teammates now. No bad blood at all. I just appreciate the opportunity of playing for the Patriots when I did."

In his fifth year with the Colts, Moore was named the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and is making another strong Pro Bowl case. Over the last six weeks, Moore is tied for the league lead in interceptions (three) and has allowed the third-lowest passer rating when targeted (48.5).

"A large part of all the success we've been able to have since I've been here defensively, a lot of it's been predicated around him – his flexibility to be able to make plays, in the box, open field, guard, play man coverage," safety Khari Willis said. "I think just as a person, how sincere he is. As a friend, as a teammate, as a brother, you appreciate people like that. You don't get very many people like that that are just that good of a football player and that good of a person.

"So that's what I appreciate about him. Even on the football field, he's always willing to learn, willing to listen, asking questions not only to coaches but to players, as well as teaching and instructing. That's my brother. We all love him and appreciate him here."

So Moore is going to head into Saturday night's massive clash with the Patriots with the same approach and mindset he's had while building his Pro Bowl resume all season.

"For me to play with a different type of emotion, I feel like it would be different — or, I guess, a slap in the face to all the other teams in this league," Moore said. "Just because they let me go in 2017, that doesn't mean that I'll play more emotional or anything like that."

Wednesday's practice report

Related Content

news

Colts Daily Notebook: Patriots Bringing 'Big Boy Football' To Lucas Oil Stadium, Literally And Figuratively

The Colts are looking forward to the challenge of facing a Patriots defense that features a number of big, physical players up front. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Inside Jonathan Taylor's Record-Setting Pace In 2021

Jonathan Taylor is on pace to become the Colts' first rushing champion since Edgerrin James, and is one touchdown away from setting a franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: How Players, Coaches Will Spend NFL's Latest Bye Week In 20 Years

The Colts are one of four teams to have a Week 14 bye this year, which gives them a mid-December chance to refresh before a four-game sprint to finish the season. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Inside Isaiah Rodgers' Playmaking On Defense, Special Teams

The second-year cornerback has two interceptions and a 72-yard kickoff return this season. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: DeForest Buckner Plans On Playing Week 13 vs. Houston Texans

Buckner hyperextended his knee during the Colts' Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Daily Notebook: Colts Marvel At Tom Brady's Longevity, Look Ahead To Matchup Against Buccaneers

At 44 years old, Tom Brady enters Week 12 leading the NFL in touchdowns (29) and passing yards per game (317.7) for the 7-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Daily Notebook: Why The Colts Have So Much Confidence In Jonathan Taylor Against 8+ Defenders In The Box

The Colts know opposing defenses will put eight defenders in the box to try to stop Jonathan Taylor, and are working to find ways to keep their ground game effective against those loaded fronts. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Hard Knocks Reaction And Defense vs. Defense Mentality Against Bills

Colts players reacted to the premiere of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts," which aired Wednesday night, and looked ahead to Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Taylor Stallworth Is Proving To Be More Than Just A Run Stuffer

The Colts' defensive tackle has three sacks and six quarterback hits in his last two games. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Michael Pittman Jr.'s Rise Continues Heading Into Second Half Of 2021 Season

Michael Pittman Jr. is on pace for 90+ receptions, 1,200+ yards and 9+ touchdowns this season. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Frank Reich Optimistic On Braden Smith, T.Y. Hilton; T.J. Carrie Returns To Practice

Smith suffered an elbow injury in Week 9 against the Jets, while Hilton suffered a concussion in Week 8 against the Titans. 
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising