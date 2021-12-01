Daily Notebook

Colts Daily Notebook: DeForest Buckner Plans On Playing Week 13 vs. Houston Texans

Buckner hyperextended his knee during the Colts' Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Dec 01, 2021 at 03:46 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

DeForest Buckner said he plans on playing Sunday against the Houston Texans while dealing with a hyperextended knee he suffered last weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buckner was injured in the second quarter of Week 12 but returned after halftime. He said Wednesday he knew he hyperextended his knee as soon as it happened, and as he walked off the field said he felt sore but knew it wasn't "too crazy." Once trainers checked the stability on his knee, he taped it up and came back into the game.

The 27-year-old Buckner did not practice on Wednesday, but he's only missed one game due to injury in his career.

A few other Colts news items from Wednesday:

  • Safety Khari Willis, who's on injured reserve, was designated to return to practice on Wednesday. The Colts now have three weeks to activate him from injured reserve back on to their active roster. "We'll evaluate him day to day and continue to make a decision on him," head coach Frank Reich said.
  • Wide receiver Parris Campbell is "continuing to make really good progress," Reich said, as he works his way back from a foot injury suffered Week 6 against the Texans. Reich was not ready, though, to make a definitive statement on if and when Campbell could return in 2021.
  • The Colts will not make a switch at punt returner after running back Nyheim Hines' muffed punt resulted in a lost fumble against the Buccaneers. "I do think it was a fluke," Reich said. "I have a lot of confidence, we all have a lot of confidence in Nyheim back there." 

Wednesday's practice report

