Vote For Colts' Jonathan Taylor For NFL Rookie Of The Week Award

INDIANAPOLIS — First start. First touchdown. First 100-yard rushing performance.

First award nomination.

Fresh off his standout performance in the Indianapolis Colts' Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, running back Jonathan Taylor is a nominee for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award.

You can vote for Taylor over and over (and over and over) and help him take home the honor by clicking here through Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

Taylor earned his first NFL start on Sunday against the Vikings, and showed off his elite mix of speed and power throughout the afternoon, finishing with 26 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, which was a five-yard run at the 11:45 mark of the second quarter that gave the Colts a 7-3 lead they wouldn't relinquish the rest of the way in their 28-11 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Taylor became the first rookie to rush for at least 100 yards in a single game since Vick Ballard at Houston on Dec. 16, 2012. He also finished with 18 first-half carries, which was the most by a running back in the NFL since the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (21) on Dec. 16, 2018; it also tied for the fourth-most carries by a Colts running back in team history in the first half.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said Monday after watching the film that it's obvious Taylor has "a very high ceiling," especially after being counted on to take on such a large role after starter Marlon Mack suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I think he ran well. I think his vision was good," Reich said. "I just think he'll continue to get better."

With your help, Taylor can become the first Colts player to take home NFL Rookie of the Week honors since linebacker Darius Leonard, who earned the award two times in 2018 — in Week 2 and Week 8.