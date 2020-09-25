Rock Ya-Sin, Matthew Adams Ruled Out Sunday Against The Jets; Jack Doyle Questionable

» Doyle initially appeared on the injury report on Sept. 16 with knee/ankle issues, and did not practice the entire week before being ruled out of last Sunday's Week 2 victory against the Minnesota Vikings. Now just listed with a knee injury, Doyle did not practice on Wednesday before being upgraded to limited status on Thursday. If he is limited on Sunday against the Jets, or ends up missing his second straight game, the team will continue to turn to Mo Alie-Cox in his place, who had a career day last Sunday against the Vikings to the tune of five catches for 111 yards. The Colts also have rookie tight end Noah Togiai available on their active roster, while the team has three tight ends — Farrod Green, Hale Hentges and Ethan Wolf — on its practice squad if needed.