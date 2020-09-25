Rock Ya-Sin, Matthew Adams Ruled Out Sunday Against The Jets; Jack Doyle Questionable

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and linebacker Matthew Adams have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 3 contest against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Reich also said tight end Jack Doyle was a full participant in today's practice and is questionable heading into Sunday's game.
Others who will be labeled as questionable or doubtful for Sunday will be released with the team's practice report later this afternoon.
RULED OUT
» Adams suffered an ankle injury on a Nyheim Hines punt return play in the second quarter of last Sunday's Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings and did not return. Head coach Frank Reich confirmed this week that Adams is "probably going to miss a couple weeks" of action. The third-year Houston product is a key piece of depth at linebacker for the Colts, as well as a major special teams contributor. Others at the linebacker position who could see added opportunities are Zaire Franklin, Jordan Glasgow and E.J. Speed.
» Ya-Sin was a last-minute addition to the Colts' inactives list just before kickoff last Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for what was initially being described as a stomach illness. Reich earlier this week said Ya-Sin was eventually diagnosed with a "non-football-related illness," and he has missed practice the entire week. With Ya-Sin out for a second straight game, look for Xavier Rhodes, T.J. Carrie, Isaiah Rodgers and Tremon Smith, who was just elevated to the active roster from the practice squad earlier this week, to fill the void at the cornerback position opposite starter Kenny Moore II Sunday against the Jets.
——————
QUESTIONABLE
» Doyle initially appeared on the injury report on Sept. 16 with knee/ankle issues, and did not practice the entire week before being ruled out of last Sunday's Week 2 victory against the Minnesota Vikings. Now just listed with a knee injury, Doyle did not practice on Wednesday before being upgraded to limited status on Thursday. If he is limited on Sunday against the Jets, or ends up missing his second straight game, the team will continue to turn to Mo Alie-Cox in his place, who had a career day last Sunday against the Vikings to the tune of five catches for 111 yards. The Colts also have rookie tight end Noah Togiai available on their active roster, while the team has three tight ends — Farrod Green, Hale Hentges and Ethan Wolf — on its practice squad if needed.