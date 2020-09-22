How To Watch

How to Watch Jets @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs New York Jets on Sunday, September 27th (Week 3).

Sep 22, 2020 at 12:03 PM
Buy Tickets | Game Center | NFL Game Pass | Colts Mobile App

H﻿eaded to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday? Get complete Gameday Information.

MATCHUP

The Indianapolis Colts will host the New York Jets in Week 3. The game time is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 27, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The contest will mark the 71st all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 41-29. In their last matchup on Oct. 14, 2018, Indianapolis lost to Jets on the road, 42-34.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV coverage: CBS
  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
  • Color Analyst: Trent Green
  • Sideline: Melanie Collins
  • Game Re-Air: Colts fans in Indianapolis can catch a rebroadcast of Colts vs. Jets Wednesday, September 30th at 8 pm on WTTV4.2.

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:

*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH.

NFL Game Pass: Colts fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. Colts fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live. Sign up for a 7 day free trial.

LISTEN LIVE

Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5, 107.5 and 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

  • Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
  • Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
  • Sideline: Larra Overton
  • Pregame/Postgame Analyst: Bill Brooks

Radio streaming information:

  • Available to stream in the Indianapolis area on the Colts mobile app
  • Listen to the live local call of every Colts game streaming nationally on Colts.com (Desktop only)
  • NFL Game Pass: The live local call of every Colts game is also available with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.

