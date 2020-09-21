After Strong Debut, Julian Blackmon Facing Larger Role At Safety

INDIANAPOLIS — Watching Julian Blackmon on Sunday, it would've been impossible to tell that he had undergone major knee surgery just 9 1/2 months prior.

The rookie safety was making plays all over the field for the Indianapolis Colts in his NFL debut against the Minnesota Vikings, finishing with two tackles and two passes defensed — one of which was tipped to fellow safety Khari Willis for an interception.

Even on a pitch count, Blackmon found a way to make an impact, but his emergence against the Vikings is encouraging for the team in more ways than one.

Head coach Frank Reich confirmed today that starting free safety Malik Hooker suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the first half of Sunday's game, meaning the rookie Blackmon is in line to see his role expand drastically moving forward.

"Yeah, he did play well, watching the tape," Reich said of Blackmon. "He played in a limited capacity — was on a pitch count — so we'll continue to evaluate (the situation), but, yeah, he came here to compete for a starting job. (We're) obviously very high on Julian and he showed everything that we wanted and expected to see for him yesterday. So we certainly had that expectation, given Hook's injury, that he could step into that role."

Blackmon was a standout cornerback at Utah his first three seasons — earning Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors at the position in 2017 and 2018 — before volunteering to make the move to safety his final year in 2019. Blackmon blossomed at his new spot, bringing the cover skills of a cornerback and the physicality of a safety, and finished the year with 60 tackles (four for a loss) with 1.5 sacks, eight passes defensed, four interceptions and two forced fumbles, earning Second-Team All-American and First-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

Blackmon had high-round talent and potential, but saw his stock take a hit in December when he suffered a torn ACL in the Pac-12 championship game. But the Colts were already sold on Blackmon’s talent and football acumen, and decided to take a chance on him in the third round of this year's NFL Draft, knowing patience would be key for his recovery and rehab process throughout the offseason and into training camp.

Blackmon entered camp on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, and by Aug. 31 he was removed from NFI and allowed to begin practicing with the team for the first time. He was inactive for the Colts' 2020 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team had seen enough throughout last week to put him on a pitch count to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Vikings.