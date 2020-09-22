Colts Release Week 3 Unofficial Depth Chart For Jets Matchup

Notes:

» Two changes this week to the Colts' unofficial depth chart, with at least another one coming — and all are injury-related. No longer is Marlon Mack (Achilles injury, out for season) listed at running back, and Daurice Fountain, who was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad last Wednesday, is now listed at one of the wide receiver spots. Also, Parris Campbell is still listed here, but he went down with a knee injury early in the Colts' Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, so there's a chance he could be placed on IR (with the chance to return) and, accordingly, taken off the unofficial depth chart.

» We knew rookie Jonathan Taylor would be getting his first-career start last Sunday against the Vikings, and he excelled, earning his first touchdown and first 100-yard rushing performance (you can, and should, vote for Taylor to win the NFL's Rookie of the Week award by clicking here). But head coach Frank Reich had an interesting gameplan at the running back position behind Taylor against the Vikings; it was Jordan Wilkins who had the second-most offensive snaps (17) and touches (nine carries for 40 yards), while Nyheim Hines, who is usually the third-down back and top pass-catching option out of the backfield, had just nine offensive snaps and one reception for four yards. Reich has lots of ways he can move and shake the running back position each and every week, depending on how he wants to attack the opposing defense.

» Sunday's game against the Vikings also featured an interesting plan at the wide receiver position, where rookie Michael Pittman Jr. (67 offensive snaps) and Zach Pascal (59 snaps) were out there the most over No. 1 receiver T.Y. Hilton (42 snaps). Perhaps Pittman Jr. and Pascal's run-blocking abilities made them even more valuable in this one. Also, with Campbell going down with a knee injury early in the first quarter, we saw Fountain (15 snaps) and Ashton Dulin (six snaps) get some added opportunities with the offense.

» At the tight end position, of course Mo Alie-Cox led the way with a career day filling in as the starter for the injured Jack Doyle: five receptions for 111 yards, which equates to a terrific 22.2 yards-per-reception average. But the two undrafted rookie tight ends behind Alie-Cox deserve a ton of credit, as well: Noah Togiai, who was just claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles the first week of the season, made his NFL debut and logged 37 offensive snaps, and was a key part of the Colts' successful run game. Farrod Green, who was just elevated to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday, also made his NFL debut and played five offensive snaps (Green reverts to the practice squad to begin this week, however).