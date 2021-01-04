By The Numbers: Colts 28, Jaguars 14

• Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with a season-high 30 carries for a single-game franchise-high 253 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor finished third in the NFL in rushing yards this season (1,169) and it marks the most by a Colts running back in a single season since Edgerrin James in 2005 (1,506).

— With 253 yards, Taylor broke the previous single-game franchise-record of 219 yards previously held by Edgerrin James. Taylor became only the second player in franchise history to hit the 200-yard mark in a single game (Edgerrin James did it twice).

— Taylor tied DeMarco Murray (253) for the second-most rushing yards by a rookie in a single game in NFL history and tied Murray for the ninth-most by any player in a single game.

— Taylor also passed Alan Ameche (194) for the most rushing yards by a rookie in a single game in team history.

— Taylor passed Joseph Addai (1,406) for the third-most yards from scrimmage by a rookie in franchise history.

— Taylor reached 1,000 rushing yards for the season becoming just the fifth rookie in franchise history to reach that plateau. He is the first to hit 1,000-plus yards since Joseph Addai in 2006. Taylor passed Dominic Rhodes (1,104) for the third-most rushing yards by a rookie in franchise history.

— Taylor has tallied at least one touchdown in five-consecutive games (seven rushing, one receiving).

— Taylor's 30 carries were the most for a Colts running back since Frank Gore (36) in Week 14 of 2017.

— In the first quarter, Taylor posted over 100 rushing yards. He is the first player to reach 100 rushing yards in the first quarter since Saquon Barkley did it in Week 16 of 2019. He is just the fifth rookie to do so since at least 1991, joining Leonard Fournette, Edgerrin James, Robert Edwards and Jerome Bettis. He is also the third Colt in team history to accomplish the feat, since at least 1991.

— Taylor accumulated 137 rushing yards in the first half, which is the most by a player in team history, since at least 1991.

— Taylor passed Dominic Rhodes and Alan Ameche (nine) and tied Marshall Faulk and Curtis Dickey (11) for the most rushing touchdowns in franchise history by a rookie. He also tied Alan Ameche, Curtis Dickey and Edgerrin James for the most games with a rushing touchdown by a rookie (eight).

— Taylor became only the third rookie running back in team history to have at least 10 rushing touchdowns and 1,000 rushing yards, joining Marshall Faulk and Edgerrin James. He is the first player with 11 rushing touch downs in a single season since Joseph Addai in 2007.

— It was Taylor's fourth consecutive game with a rushing touchdown, becoming only the third Colts rookie to accomplish the feat and the first since James Mungro in 2002.