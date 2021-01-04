By The Numbers: Colts 28, Jaguars 14

INDIANAPOLIS — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts Team Notes
• The Indianapolis Colts finished the regular season 11-5 following a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium, 28-14. Indianapolis advances to the postseason for the second time in three years and it marks the team's most regular season wins since 2014 (11).
——————
Colts Offense
• The Colts scored a touchdown on their opening drive and now have compiled 66 points on opening drives this season. Indianapolis has scored on their opening drive in six consecutive games.
• Indianapolis registered 273 rushing yards as a team, which is the most by the Colts since Week 11 of 2004 and is the seventh-most in franchise history.
• The Colts tallied 127 rushing yards as a team in the first quarter, which is most for Indy in the first quarter of play dating back to November 21, 1999 vs. Philadelphia (131).
• Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 17-of-27 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown with one interception.
— He passed London Fletcher (239) and tied Julius Peppers (240) for the sixth-most games started in NFL history.
— Rivers passed Dan Marino (420) for the fifth-most touchdown passes in NFL history.
— He passed Eli Manning (8,119) for the sixth-most passes attempted in NFL history.
• Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with a season-high 30 carries for a single-game franchise-high 253 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor finished third in the NFL in rushing yards this season (1,169) and it marks the most by a Colts running back in a single season since Edgerrin James in 2005 (1,506).
— With 253 yards, Taylor broke the previous single-game franchise-record of 219 yards previously held by Edgerrin James. Taylor became only the second player in franchise history to hit the 200-yard mark in a single game (Edgerrin James did it twice).
— Taylor tied DeMarco Murray (253) for the second-most rushing yards by a rookie in a single game in NFL history and tied Murray for the ninth-most by any player in a single game.
— Taylor also passed Alan Ameche (194) for the most rushing yards by a rookie in a single game in team history.
— Taylor passed Joseph Addai (1,406) for the third-most yards from scrimmage by a rookie in franchise history.
— Taylor reached 1,000 rushing yards for the season becoming just the fifth rookie in franchise history to reach that plateau. He is the first to hit 1,000-plus yards since Joseph Addai in 2006. Taylor passed Dominic Rhodes (1,104) for the third-most rushing yards by a rookie in franchise history.
— Taylor has tallied at least one touchdown in five-consecutive games (seven rushing, one receiving).
— Taylor's 30 carries were the most for a Colts running back since Frank Gore (36) in Week 14 of 2017.
— In the first quarter, Taylor posted over 100 rushing yards. He is the first player to reach 100 rushing yards in the first quarter since Saquon Barkley did it in Week 16 of 2019. He is just the fifth rookie to do so since at least 1991, joining Leonard Fournette, Edgerrin James, Robert Edwards and Jerome Bettis. He is also the third Colt in team history to accomplish the feat, since at least 1991.
— Taylor accumulated 137 rushing yards in the first half, which is the most by a player in team history, since at least 1991.
— Taylor passed Dominic Rhodes and Alan Ameche (nine) and tied Marshall Faulk and Curtis Dickey (11) for the most rushing touchdowns in franchise history by a rookie. He also tied Alan Ameche, Curtis Dickey and Edgerrin James for the most games with a rushing touchdown by a rookie (eight).
— Taylor became only the third rookie running back in team history to have at least 10 rushing touchdowns and 1,000 rushing yards, joining Marshall Faulk and Edgerrin James. He is the first player with 11 rushing touch downs in a single season since Joseph Addai in 2007.
— It was Taylor's fourth consecutive game with a rushing touchdown, becoming only the third Colts rookie to accomplish the feat and the first since James Mungro in 2002.
— Taylor finished the regular season with a 5.04 rushing average, which is the third-best average for a rookie running back in team history.
• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton recorded three receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown.
— He passed Jimmy Orr (50) and tied Marshall Faulk (51) for the eighth-most total touchdowns in team history. He also tied Orr (50) for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.
— Hilton finished the regular season leading the team in receiving yards, which is his seventh such season doing so, tying Reggie Wayne for the second-most occasions in franchise history.
• Wide receiver Zach Pascal tallied two receptions for 41 yards.
— He set a new single-season career-high in receiving yards (629).
• Running back Nyheim Hines registered two carries for 17 yards as well as six receptions for 50 yards.
— He tied Bill Brooks (170) for the fourth-most receptions by a Colts player in their first three seasons.
• Tight end Jack Doyle tallied two receptions for 17 yards.
— He passed Marcus Pollard (263) for the third-most receptions by a tight end in team history.
——————
Colts Defense
• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 10 (eight solo), 1.0 sack, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.
— He passed Patrick Willis (411) for the second-most tackles by a player in their first 42 career games (since 1987).
• Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner registered four tackles (three solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one pass defensed.
— He set a franchise record for the most sacks (9.5) by a defensive tackle in a single season in franchise history.
— It was his ninth-career multiple-sack game and his fourth this season.
• Cornerback Kenny Moore II registered eight tackles (five solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack.
——————
Colts Special Teams
• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted 2-of-4 field goals and two extra points for eight total points.
— He passed Raul Allegre (30) for the most field goals made by a rookie in franchise history.
— Blankenship tied Adam Vinatieri (139 in 2013) for the fourth-most points in a single-season in franchise history.
• Safety George Odum registered one special teams stop. Entering today, he led the league in special teams tackles and has 20 on the season.
— It was his fifth consecutive game with at least one special teams stop.
— He became just the seventh player in franchise history to register at least 20 special teams tackles in a single season (since 1994) and tied Derwin Gray (20 in 1995) and Robert Mathis (20 in 2005) for the fifth-most special teams tackles by a Colts player in a single season (since 1994).
——————
