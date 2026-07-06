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Indianapolis Colts announce 2026 Tony Dungy and Harriet P. Irsay Fellows

The recipients of both fellowships were shared Monday.

Jul 06, 2026 at 11:54 AM
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The Indianapolis Colts have announced Shea Pitts as the Tony Dungy Fellow and Isabel Diaz and Nadine Nurasyid as the Harriet P. Irsay Fellows for the 2026 season.

Pitts will assist with the Colts defense. He most recently served as a defensive graduate assistant at UCLA from 2023-26. Pitts was a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow for the Green Bay Packers (2025) and Kansas City Chiefs (2024). As a player, he participated in rookie mini-camp with the Tennessee Titans in 2023. Pitts played in 42 career games at linebacker and defensive back at UCLA (2017-22) and compiled 25 tackles (19 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble. He was named to the PAC 12 All-Academic Team in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Pitts earned a bachelor's degree in political science with a minor in management (2021), a master's degree of education in transformative coaching and leadership (2022) and a master's degree of legal studies (2023) from UCLA.

Diaz, the inaugural Harriet P. Irsay Fellow in 2023, will continue to assist with special teams. She participated in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Washington Commanders during the 2022 offseason and training camp. Diaz assisted primarily with the defensive backs. She has also participated in the NFL Women's Forum multiple times at the NFL Scouting Combine. Prior to the NFL, Diaz served in a variety of roles at Oklahoma State. She was an undergraduate assistant for the defense from 2021-23, where she assisted with the scout team, created practice scripts, helped with game planning and charted plays on game day. From 2019-2021, Diaz was a videographer for the football and women's soccer programs. She filmed game days for both teams as well as practice for football. Diaz earned her bachelor's degree in sport & coaching science with a minor in sport management from Oklahoma State.

Nurasyid will assist with the defensive backs. She has 10 years of coaching experience with the Stuttgart Surge of the European League of Football (2024-26), the Munich Cowboys of the German Football League (2018-23) and the Straubing Spiders of the German Football League 2 (2017-18). As head coach and defensive coordinator with the Cowboys, Nurasyid was named the GFL Coach of the Year in 2022. She was the first female head coach of a first league men's team. Nurasyid has also served as defensive backs coach for the German National Team (2022-24). In 2025, she was a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp. Nurasyid earned master's degrees in health sciences as well as sport & exercise science from the Technical University of Munich. She also earned her bachelor's degree from the Technical University of Munich in biology and chemistry.

The Tony Dungy Fellowship Program affords coaching candidates the opportunity to gain valuable experience as they progress in their careers. The fifth-year program provides the Colts with access to talented coaches. The fellowship is named in honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, the winningest head coach in Colts history, who became the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl after leading Indianapolis to a victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

The Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program affords a fellowship in a football operations department or coaching. The fellowship is named in honor of Harriet P. Irsay, the late grandmother of Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Owner & Executive Vice President Casey Foyt and Owner & Chief Brand Officer Kalen Jackson. The fourth-year program provides the Colts with access to high potential candidates to contribute to their football operation.

The goal of both programs is to create a pipeline of qualified employees that have successfully completed this program to be considered for future more senior positions with Indianapolis and other NFL clubs.

Qualified candidates for both positions were evaluated and interviewed by a selection committee composed of the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard, Head Coach Shane Steichen and other members of the Colts coaching staff and football operations team.

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