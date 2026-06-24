Barnesville, Ga. declares June 19 'CJ Allen Day'

Barnesville, Georgia is a town of just over 6,000 people. Located just outside Atlanta, the town has not produced an NFL player since running back Michael Hicks, who played for the Chicago Bears in 1996 and 1997.
That was until CJ Allen's name was called by the Colts in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Allen was a standout player at Lamar County High School, earning him an offer from the University of Georgia, where he spent his three collegiate years.
Now, as residents or visitors drive into Barnesville, they will be greeted with a sign that reads, "Home of NFL Player Christian 'CJ' Allen."
As part of a celebration Friday, Allen's hometown deemed June 19 "CJ Allen Day." Residents were encouraged to "Paint the City Blue." Allen drove around his hometown, grinning from ear-to-ear and taking in the special day.
"It's 'CJ Allen' Day' but it's really for all of us," Allen said, speaking at his high school. "We (are) one community. Anything you want to do, put your mind to it. Put God first and work hard."
The city of Barnesville, Georgia, came together to celebrate 'CJ Allen Day', honoring the hometown standout with a community parade and special recognition for his achievements on and off the football field.