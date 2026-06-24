Barnesville, Ga. declares June 19 'CJ Allen Day'

Barnesville, Georgia is a town of just over 6,000 people. Located just outside Atlanta, the town has not produced an NFL player since running back Michael Hicks, who played for the Chicago Bears in 1996 and 1997.

That was until CJ Allen's name was called by the Colts in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Allen was a standout player at Lamar County High School, earning him an offer from the University of Georgia, where he spent his three collegiate years.