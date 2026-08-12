Colts vs. Patriots preview: 5 players to watch in preseason opener

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Between this week and next week, the Colts will go through three joint practices and two preseason games, representing a major opportunity for several players looking to carve out prominent roles and/or roster spots.

And on Thursday, a "slew" of starters will not play against the New England Patriots, head coach Shane Steichen said. So that'll open up plenty of snaps for a handful of guys, including these five to keep an eye on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium:

Quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr.: Richardson will start and play the entire first half; Riley Leonard will start and play the first half of the Colts' second preseason game. Richardson hasn't had an extended opportunity to play in a game since the 2025 preseason. How he performs on Thursday will be an instructive data point in the Colts' backup quarterback competition.

Running back Seth McGowan: The seventh-round pick from Kentucky has had some strong moments in practice over the last week or so, but two things will stand out Thursday. First: McGowan is a powerful runner, but in practice, he's not getting tackled – so how adept he is at breaking tackles and keeping his feet moving in a pile will be interesting to watch against the Patriots. Second: McGowan's work in pass protection – even if the Patriots only deploy vanilla, basic blitzes – will be a notable learning moment. The most difficult transition for a rookie running back often is in pass protection, and the more reps he gets at it, the more prepared he'll be.