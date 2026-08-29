How QBs Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard feel about backup battle standings

Even with roster cutdown day looming, the Colts have multiple big decisions to make. One that may not be made Sunday, however, is who Daniel Jones' backup will be.
After Saturday's 25-16 loss to the Detroit Lions, Steichen is confident in each as the decision looms.
"I thought Anthony had some good drives for sure and did some good things," he said. "I think Riley did some good things as well, I just obviously don't want to turn it over in the redzone."
Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard played a majority of the quarterback snaps throughout the preseason. In three games, Richardson went 21/33 for 249 yards. On Saturday, Richardson finished 7/10 with 80 yards.
"I just wanted to go out there and operate the offense and be confident," Richardson said. "I was out there with the starters, so I just wanted to go out there and showcase that I could manage the game and be out there and let it rip. I think I did that to a certain extent."
Leonard finished preseason play going 20/42 with 199 yards through the air, including 3/7 for 48 yards Saturday. He walked away from Saturday's game, and the last month, more confident of a player than he was at the start of camp.
"I really felt comfortable out there," Leonard said. "Every week has been a lot better for me mentally, whether (stats) prove it or not, but I truly felt better every week going out there and felt very prepared coming into this game."
While they've been competing against each other all offseason, they have a shared common goal: help everyone around them be better.
"I just want to do my best and put my best foot forward," Richardson said. "I want everyone to win and everybody to reach their goals, dreams and aspirations that they've wanted since they were a little kid."
The Colts take on the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of the 2026 preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium.