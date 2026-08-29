How QBs Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard feel about backup battle standings

Even with roster cutdown day looming, the Colts have multiple big decisions to make. One that may not be made Sunday, however, is who Daniel Jones' backup will be.

After Saturday's 25-16 loss to the Detroit Lions, Steichen is confident in each as the decision looms.

"I thought Anthony had some good drives for sure and did some good things," he said. "I think Riley did some good things as well, I just obviously don't want to turn it over in the redzone."

Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard played a majority of the quarterback snaps throughout the preseason. In three games, Richardson went 21/33 for 249 yards. On Saturday, Richardson finished 7/10 with 80 yards.