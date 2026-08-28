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Colts-Lions preview: Keenan Allen, DeForest Buckner among starters in line to play in preseason finale

Colts head coach Shane Steichen will play his starters between eight and 12 snaps in Saturday's final tune-up before the 2026 regular season kicks off on Sept. 13.

Aug 28, 2026 at 11:42 AM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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The Colts used the past few days to simulate a regular season game week, with their midweek practice and meeting schedule mirroring how things will operate come mid-September.

And the dress rehearsal will include, for several Colts starters, playing a handful of snaps in Saturday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Head coach Shane Steichen said his plan is to play starters for somewhere between eight to 12 plays.

Here are a few storylines to follow once things kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown Indianapolis:

Who's playing?

Steichen shared on Thursday wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner – the two most experienced veterans on the Colts' roster – will be part of the group of starters who do play against the Lions. Their snaps may be limited to fewer than that 8-12 range, but that they'll each take the field is encouraging for different reasons.

For the 34-year-old Allen, who signed with the Colts on Aug. 19, getting a slice of game action after not being on a roster for most of training camp might be all he needs to feel ready for Sept. 13's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

"He wants to get back out there and be with the guys," Steichen said. "He'll get a series or two, and we'll go from there."

Buckner, who underwent neck surgery on New Year's Eve, has methodically increased his workload in training camp. Even one snap for the 32-year-old three-time Pro Bowler means the first live action he takes since last December won't be in Week 1.

"I told Buck, 'If you want to play two plays, I'm good,'" Steichen said. "So, wherever he's at, and if he feels good after one, we're good."

Another guy to watch on Saturday is cornerback Justin Walley, who's had a standout preseason and is in line to play in his first game since the end of the 2024 collegiate season.

Steichen on Tuesday said quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor will not play. A handful of other players are dealing with injuries, including tight end Tyler Warren (groin), tight end Will Mallory (thumb) and safety AJ Haulcy (ankle); cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. said he doesn't expect to play as he manages a back issue, though he's returned to 11-on-11 portions of practice this week.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce, who was activated off PUP on Thursday, isn't expected to play, though he said he's "where we want to be" with a goal of playing Week 1.

The QB Plan

Anthony Richardson Sr. will be behind center with the Colts' starting offense, and he'll play the entirety of the first quarter – but that does not mean he has won QB2 job over Riley Leonard yet.

"(It's) just the rotation, just like we've been doing all through training camp," Steichen said.

Leonard will play the second quarter, and Easton Stick will play the third and fourth quarters.

As for a timetable on when the Colts will settle on Richardson or Leonard as their backup quarterback, Steichen said it may not come until after practices next week, which wrap up on Thursday, Sept. 3 before the team breaks for Labor Day weekend.

Position Battles to Watch

The obvious one here is kicker, with Blake Grupe and Spencer Shrader getting one more opportunity to kick before the Colts decide who they'll carry on their 53-man roster by 6 p.m. Sunday. Grupe has been consistent throughout the preseason, while Shrader has come on strong over the last few weeks.

Expect to see both players kicking in the NFL season, though only one will be with the Colts.

"That's going to be one of the biggest decisions we have to make," Steichen said, "because those guys are both starting kickers in this league."

The other position battles are down-the-roster ones and with special teams performance key in deciding who makes the cut and who doesn't on Sunday. So if you're searching for clues as to who will be on the Colts' initial 53-man roster, keep a keen eye on kick and punt return/coverage units, especially in the first half.

"I think that fifth, sixth spot, or however that shakes out, has got to have special teams value," Steichen said.

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