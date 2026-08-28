Colts-Lions preview: Keenan Allen, DeForest Buckner among starters in line to play in preseason finale

Who's playing?

Steichen shared on Thursday wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner – the two most experienced veterans on the Colts' roster – will be part of the group of starters who do play against the Lions. Their snaps may be limited to fewer than that 8-12 range, but that they'll each take the field is encouraging for different reasons.

For the 34-year-old Allen, who signed with the Colts on Aug. 19, getting a slice of game action after not being on a roster for most of training camp might be all he needs to feel ready for Sept. 13's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

"He wants to get back out there and be with the guys," Steichen said. "He'll get a series or two, and we'll go from there."

Buckner, who underwent neck surgery on New Year's Eve, has methodically increased his workload in training camp. Even one snap for the 32-year-old three-time Pro Bowler means the first live action he takes since last December won't be in Week 1.

"I told Buck, 'If you want to play two plays, I'm good,'" Steichen said. "So, wherever he's at, and if he feels good after one, we're good."

Another guy to watch on Saturday is cornerback Justin Walley, who's had a standout preseason and is in line to play in his first game since the end of the 2024 collegiate season.

Steichen on Tuesday said quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor will not play. A handful of other players are dealing with injuries, including tight end Tyler Warren (groin), tight end Will Mallory (thumb) and safety AJ Haulcy (ankle); cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. said he doesn't expect to play as he manages a back issue, though he's returned to 11-on-11 portions of practice this week.