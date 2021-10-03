By The Numbers: Colts 27, Dolphins 17 (2021 Week 4)

By the Numbers

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 4 game of the 2021 season against the Miami Dolphins.

Oct 03, 2021
Colts Team Notes

  • The Indianapolis Colts improved to 1-3 following a win against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, 27-17. 

——————

Colts Offense

  • Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 24-of-32 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns for a season-high 115.1 passer rating. He also added five carries for 10 yards.
  • His passer rating is his best mark since Week 1 of 2019 vs. Washington (121.0).
  • Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 16 carries for 103 yards and one touchdown.
  • He compiled his fourth-career 100-yard rushing game. He is only the fourth Colt to reach that plateau in his first 19 games (Edgerrin James, Dominic Rhodes, Marshall Faulk).
  • He registered his first touchdown of the season on 23-yard carry in the second quarter.
  • Running back Nyheim Hines recorded two carries for six yards as well as two receptions for five yards.
  • He passed Sean Dawkins and Coby Fleener (183) for the eighth-most receptions by a Colts player in their first four seasons.
  • Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the team in receptions (six) and receiving yards (59) for the third consecutive game.
  • He has the most receiving yards (279) by a Colt in the first four weeks of the season since T.Y. Hilton (294) in 2018.
  • He has registered three consecutive games with at least six receptions and is the first Colt to tally at least six receptions in three consecutive games since T.Y. Hilton did it from Weeks 11-14 of 2018.
  • Tight end Mo Alie-Cox recorded three receptions for 42 yards and a single-game career-high two touchdowns.
  • He is the seventh tight end this season to tally two receiving touchdowns in a single game (Rob Gronkowski, Juwan Johnson, Travis Kelce, Dalton Schultz, C.J. Uzomah, Dawson Knox).
  • Alie-Cox is the first Colts tight end to register two receiving touchdowns in the same game since Eric Ebron in Week 12 of 2018 vs. Miami.

Colts Defense

  • Indianapolis held Miami to only 35 rushing yards. It is the fifth time since 2019 the team has held an opponent to that yardage total or below.
  • The Colts held the Dolphins to 3-of-11 (27.3 percent) on third down. It marks the team's best percentage since Week 3 of 2020 vs. the New York Jets (25.0 percent).
  • The Colts tallied two turnovers. Dating back to last season, Indianapolis has now forced a turnover in five consecutive games.
  • Indianapolis held Miami to three points in the first half. It is the fewest points allowed in the first half by the team since Week 4 of 2020 at Chicago.
  • The Colts allowed only 69 total net yards in the first half, which was the fewest allowed by the team in a first half since Week 9 of 2020.
  • Linebacker Darius Leonard tied for the team-lead in tackles with eight (five solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.
  • Defensive tackle Grover Stewart tallied three tackles (two solo), 1.0 sack and one forced fumble.
  • He forced a fumble on a sack in the fourth quarter that was recovered by Darius Leonard. It was his first full sack since Week 16 of 2019 vs. Carolina.
  • Defensive end Kemoko Turay registered three tackles (two solo), 2.0 tackles for loss and a single-game career-high 2.0 sacks.
  • He is the first Colts player to register 2.0 sacks in the first half since DeForest Buckner in Week 15 of 2020.

——————

Colts Special Teams

  • Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted 2-of-2 field goals and three extra points for nine points.
  • Punter Rigoberto Sanchez tallied four punts for 200 yards (50.0 avg.) with two punts pinned inside the 20-yard line.
  • He tied Chris Gardocki and David Lee (nine) for the fourth-most games with a 50.0-plus punting average in franchise history.
  • Wide receiver Ashton Dulin recorded one reception for 17 yards, a special teams stop and one fumble recovery.
  • It was his second fumble recovery on special teams this season.
  • Entering today, he was ranked tied for second in the NFL in special teams tackles.

