By The Numbers: Ravens 24, Colts 10

INDIANAPOLIS — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts Team Notes
• The Indianapolis Colts fell to 5-3 following a loss against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium, 24-10. The game marked the team's 100th regular season game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
——————
Colts Offense
• Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 26-of-44 passes for 227 yards and one interception.
• Running back Jordan Wilkins led the team in rushing with 11 carries for 39 yards.
• Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. registered four receptions for a career-high and game-high 56 yards.
——————
Colts Defense
• The Colts allowed just 55 total net yards in the first half. It's the fewest for a Colts opponent in the first half since Week 7 of 2014 vs. Cincinnati (27).
• Indianapolis registered 9.0 tackles for loss for the second straight game. They are one of two teams to have at least 9.0 tackles for loss in back-to-back games (Pittsburgh) this season.
• The Colts forced a fumble and recovered it. They have at least one takeaway in seven consecutive games. It is the team's longest streak since 2017-18. (13 games).
• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 15 (13 solo), while also adding 1.0 tackle for loss and one fumble recovery.
— He passed Jeff Herrod (331) for the third-most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.
— His 13 solo tackles are the most in the NFL in a single game this season and his 15 total tackles are tied for the third-most in a single game this season.
— The 13 solo tackles are tied for the second-most in a single game since 2018. He is the only person who has had more in a game during that time frame, when he had 15 at Washington on September 16, 2018.
• Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner tallied five tackles (two solo) and one forced fumble.
• Defensive tackle Grover Stewart registered four tackles (three solo), a career-high 2.0 tackles for loss and one pass defensed.
• Defensive end Al Quadin-Muhammad recorded four solo tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. His 2.0 tackles for loss tied his career-high.
• Defensive tackle/defensive end Denico Autry accumulated two tackles (one solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack.
— Autry has consecutive games with at least 1.0 sack. He is the second member of the Colts defense this season to have back-to-back games with a sack (Justin Houston).
——————
Colts Special Teams
• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted one field goal and one extra point for four total points.
——————
