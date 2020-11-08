By The Numbers: Ravens 24, Colts 10

• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 15 (13 solo), while also adding 1.0 tackle for loss and one fumble recovery.

— He passed Jeff Herrod (331) for the third-most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.

— His 13 solo tackles are the most in the NFL in a single game this season and his 15 total tackles are tied for the third-most in a single game this season.

— The 13 solo tackles are tied for the second-most in a single game since 2018. He is the only person who has had more in a game during that time frame, when he had 15 at Washington on September 16, 2018.

• Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner tallied five tackles (two solo) and one forced fumble.

• Defensive tackle Grover Stewart registered four tackles (three solo), a career-high 2.0 tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

• Defensive end Al Quadin-Muhammad recorded four solo tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. His 2.0 tackles for loss tied his career-high.

• Defensive tackle/defensive end Denico Autry accumulated two tackles (one solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack.

— Autry has consecutive games with at least 1.0 sack. He is the second member of the Colts defense this season to have back-to-back games with a sack (Justin Houston).