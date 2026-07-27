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Daniel Jones to fully participate in training camp

The quarterback confirmed the news on The Pat McAfee Show Monday.

Jul 27, 2026 at 12:27 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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Throughout his recovery process,Colts quarterback Daniel Jones' main goal was simple: be 100 percent for training camp at Grand Park in late July.

Just seven and a half months after sustaining an Achilles' tear in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones will be a full participant when camp opens Wednesday.

"Plan is to be back in 11-on-11 in full team drills," he confirmed on Monday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show. "I'm ready to go."

Throughout OTAs, Jones participated in seven-on-seven team drills, and took extra time after practices to go through sprint workouts on the field. He made sure not to rush his recovery so he could step into camp completely healthy.

"It's the patience to stick with the process," he said in May. "Parts of it are tough, but it's a different way of training and enjoying an offseason that I enjoyed a lot of aspects of."

Jones signed a new contract in March, keeping him in Indianapolis. Prior to his injury in December, he had thrown for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns, as well as five rushing touchdowns, in the 13 games he started. Among qualifying QBs for the 2025 campaign, Jones was No. 7 among QBs in passing yards, No. 3 in yards per attempt (8.1) and finished sixth in QBR (100.2). Through Week 11, the Colts offense had the most points per game in the league (32.1).

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