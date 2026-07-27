Daniel Jones to fully participate in training camp

Throughout his recovery process,Colts quarterback Daniel Jones' main goal was simple: be 100 percent for training camp at Grand Park in late July.

Just seven and a half months after sustaining an Achilles' tear in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones will be a full participant when camp opens Wednesday.

"Plan is to be back in 11-on-11 in full team drills," he confirmed on Monday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show. "I'm ready to go."

Throughout OTAs, Jones participated in seven-on-seven team drills, and took extra time after practices to go through sprint workouts on the field. He made sure not to rush his recovery so he could step into camp completely healthy.

"It's the patience to stick with the process," he said in May. "Parts of it are tough, but it's a different way of training and enjoying an offseason that I enjoyed a lot of aspects of."