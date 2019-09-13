roundup-183

Colts Surprise Elementary School Students With New Uniforms

During the first Community Monday of the season, the Colts surprised 300 elementary school students with brand new uniforms. 

Sep 13, 2019 at 07:39 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/lloyd-heather.jpg
Heather Lloyd
School uniforms 19
Indianapolis Colts

On Sunday, the Colts traveled back from L.A. after playing their first game of the season against the Chargers.

The next day, they held their first Community Monday of the season - surprising students at an Indianapolis elementary school with new uniforms.

"I got home at like 1:45 AM," said linebacker Zaire Franklin. "When it comes to helping out the youth and helping out the kids, you've got to get up out of bed. There's nothing more important than making sure the kids are right."

2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0004

Joined by the Colts Cheerleaders, Colts mascot, Blue, and their partners at Omnisource, Franklin and his teammates went room to room at Charles W. Fairbanks School #105 greeting students with hugs and high-fives and leaving them with essentials for a successful start to the school year.

"We got a chance to come in and give these kids a gift bag filled with school clothes, a pencil case, toiletries, belts, socks, everything they would need to get a jump start on the school year," he said, "So they can come to school fresh, feeling clean, and they can just focus on learning."

It's something near and dear to his heart. In fact, Franklin did something similar in his hometown of Philadelphia last season.

IMG_7534

"I had a school in a similar environment in Philadelphia. We went in and we got uniforms for the whole school. We got them a Colts gift bag, got a chance to sit and talk with the kids and hang out for a little while," he said. "Kids today face so many challenges and they're at such a disadvantage and it's really not their fault. There's really nothing they can do about it."

In those kids, Franklin sees himself.

"For me personally, coming from a school like this, living in a place like this - it's just extremely important for me to be able to come back."

2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0156

Because in many cases, kids with less have more to deal with.

"This student population is very transient. A lot of the students that registered at the time that we did our original count have had to move to new housing situations - whether it be foster care, their parents had to move into a new home, a lot of homelessness - there's a lot of stuff happening in these students' lives before they get to school," said Ashley Scott, Family and Community Engagement Manager for the Indianapolis Public Schools.

Taking a break from football to give kids a much needed break in their school day was just as beneficial for the players.

Community Monday - School Uniform Blitz

On Monday the Indianapolis Colts and Omnisource teamed up to provide students living in temporary housing or shelters, experiencing economic hardship or a similar situation a school uniform package to eliminate clothing as a barrier in getting to school and staying in school.

2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0036
1 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0351
2 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0042
3 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0471
4 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0448
5 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0432
6 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0421
7 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0403
8 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0391
9 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0399
10 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0371
11 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0362
12 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0380
13 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0368
14 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0365
15 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0356
16 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0311
17 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0345
18 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0308
19 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0323
20 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0300
21 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0244
22 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0225
23 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0241
24 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0302
25 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0290
26 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0274
27 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0206
28 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0134
29 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0196
30 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0167
31 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0182
32 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0111
33 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0156
34 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0154
35 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0129
36 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0083
37 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0060
38 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0095
39 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0021
40 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0055
41 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0032
42 / 43
2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0004
43 / 43
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"I always love Community Mondays for that reason," said Franklin. "Because no matter what happens on Sunday, good or bad - you don't get a chance to celebrate in your victory or sulk in your defeat. You've got to get outside of yourself and go do something for somebody else."

"It's just the right thing to do with the position we're in," said guard Quenton Nelson. "It puts a smile on their face and that means a lot for us players. Just seeing the kids' jaws dropping, the excitement, the smiles, it makes it really worth it."

IMG_7495

"It put that perspective in, especially after a tough loss," said rookie linebacker Bobby Okereke. "The opportunity and the impact we have as Colts players to cheer up kids and give back to them is really cool."

It was the first Community Monday for Okereke and rookie tight end Hale Hentges.

But giving back is nothing new for them.

2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0448

Hentges got involved in a furniture ministry during his college years at the University of Alabama.

"That really got started because our starting running back, Josh Jacobs, his whole life he never had a bed. He slept on a floor. That was something that really hit home for a lot of us. It makes it feel more personal," he said.

Now, serving alongside his Colts teammates feels just as special.

2019_0909_SchoolUniforms_0257

"To make an impact is just a blessing and a great group of guys to do it with," he said.

For kids, meeting a Colts player is an opportunity they'll never forget.

"When you get a chance to watch people on TV all the time, it kind of becomes make believe," said Franklin. "They don't seem like real people until you meet them and you can reach out and touch them."

What they left them with is something that can make a real difference in their lives.

"A lot of our kids come to school with a lot of extra baggage that we may or may not understand. But we also know that having clothes and looking nice is a very important part of coming to school and being ready to learn," said Principal Paula Peterson. "When kids are dressed appropriately and they feel good, it levels the playing field."

That's what the Colts strive to do - use the gifts they've been given to entertain, inspire, and unite.

IMG_7487

And to level the playing field for Hoosier kids - one student at a time.

Related Content

news

Colts And Anthem Team Up To Promote Hoosier Health

The Colts know how important health is - to their football team and their community. That's why they teamed up with Anthem to promote Blue Ticket to Health.

news

Tis The Season: Colts Give Back With Presents And Presence In December

It's the season of giving. From clothes and shoes and presents to their presence - being able to give back is something the Colts take to heart.

news

Colts Mascot Blue Gathers Friends And Family To Make Christmas Dreams Come True

The real meaning of Christmas is bringing people together in the spirit of love, hope, and joy. It's something Colts mascot, Blue, does all year long. But at Christmastime, he brings family and friends together to give back in a big way.

news

Colts And Red Gold Have Relationship Based On Family, Community, And Service

A good partner brings out the best in you. That's what the Colts and Red Gold have done for more than a decade - and it's something they look forward to doing for years to come.

news

Colts Mascot Blue Earns His Place In Mascot Hall Of Fame

The furry face of the franchise since 2006 - this summer, Colts mascot, Blue, will be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

news

Our Hearts To Your Soles: Colts And Methodist Sports Give Back At Wheeler Mission

The Colts teamed up with Methodist Sports Medicine to help men from the Wheeler Mission kick off the holiday season and start the New Year on the right foot.

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Sloppy Joes 5 Ways

You've had classic Sloppy Joes, but what about Hawaiian style or Southwest? Your team will love these Sloppy Joes 5 Ways!

news

Colts Partner With Wagner Reese To Salute America's Heroes

In November, the Colts teamed up with Wagner Reese to kick off a monthlong celebration of events to salute and honor America's heroes.

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Maple Bacon Beer Burgers

These Maple Bacon Beer Burgers will have your whole team saying, "Bring on the beef!" at your next game day gathering!

news

Fate Brought Emma Into Ryan Kelly's Life - And She Brought Jake With Her.

Ryan Kelly never saw himself as a small dog guy. But when his girlfriend, Emma, came into his life - she brought Jake with her. And they've been inseparable ever since.

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Aloha Beef Sliders

Add a little tropical island spirit to your next tailgate with these tasty and super easy Aloha Beef Sliders!

news

Colts Honor Youth Football Coach From Heartwarming Video On Game Day

The video captured hearts - a young football player tearfully reading a thank you letter to his coach. On Sunday, the Colts honored Coach Richard Nelloms and Jayden on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising