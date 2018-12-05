roundup-183

Colts Partner With Lids To Provide Warm Shoes, Hats, And Memories For Kids  

On Monday, the Colts helped kick off the holiday season by surprising elementary school students with shoes, hats, and memories to keep them warm over the cold winter months.  

Dec 05, 2018 at 02:12 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/lloyd-heather.jpg
Heather Lloyd
Cold Feet Warm Shoes 18

Class by class, students came through the doors of the gym at Indianapolis' Brookside School 54 where they were greeted with Christmas music and cheers.

"They're overwhelmed. They see hats, they see gloves, they see Colts players, they see shoes – our Christmas isn't complete until you come and do one of these events and give back," said Glenn Campbell, co-founder of Indianapolis-based LIDS. "You say you always want to give back, but this truly is us giving back to a school and kids that need it."

On Monday, the Colts teamed up with LIDS and their parent company, Genesco, to fit more than 500 underserved children with new shoes and hats as part of their 13th annual Cold Feet, Warm Shoes & Hats event.

PHOTOS: Community Monday- Cold Feet Warm Shoes

In the team's 13th year of partnership with LIDS, the Indianapolis Colts helped outfit underprivileged youth with new shoes and warm knit hats for the holiday season at Brookside School 54. Colts players, Cheerleaders, and Blue helped distribute the new apparel.

2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes1073
1 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0411
2 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0107
3 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0217
4 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0240
5 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0310
6 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0435
7 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0029
8 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0451
9 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0006
10 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0495
11 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0499
12 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0126
13 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0013
14 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0266
15 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0081
16 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0717
17 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0043
18 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0025
19 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0360
20 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0075
21 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0175
22 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0831
23 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0249
24 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0324
25 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0453
26 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0844
27 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0670
28 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes1007
29 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0677
30 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0463
31 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0381
32 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0708
33 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0478
34 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0908
35 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0506
36 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0513
37 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0606
38 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0532
39 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0611
40 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0656
41 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0647
42 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes1028
43 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0690
44 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes1036
45 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0826
46 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0938
47 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0752
48 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0928
49 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0790
50 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes1066
51 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0887
52 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0874
53 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0918
54 / 55
2018_1203_CM_ColdFeetWarmShoes0961
55 / 55
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

For the students and staff at Brookside, it was a great way to kick off the week, the month, and the holiday season. 

"This is something we didn't share with our teachers or our students. We're really excited to see the kids' faces when they come through the door and just really grateful for this opportunity," said Principal Erin Simpson.

Seeing the looks on the kids' faces is what brought quarterback Jacoby Brissett back again this year.

IMG_6350

"We do a lot of events throughout the year. I had this one circled on my calendar because I was so excited about this one," he said. "This is what we do it for, to be able to provide smiles on these kids' faces. To give them an opportunity for things they might not have a chance to get."

The kids will eventually grow out of the sneakers. But one-on-one time with a Colts player or volunteer is a gift that will last much longer. 

"The sneakers are going to come and go, but the interaction is really what's key," said David Baxter, President and CEO of LIDS Sports. "It's a nice thing for them to get in the spirit and know that there are people out there that really care and want to spend time with them."

qy5mlfv7raufmjlf7bjq

More than a dozen Colts players, Colts cheerleaders, and Colts mascot, Blue, joined almost 100 LIDS employees to make sure each child left with a hat, socks, and a pair of properly fitting shoes. 

"When they walk in, I help them pick out a hat and then walk them over to one of my teammates so they can get sized up and fitted for a pair of shoes," said linebacker Matthew Adams. 

Tight end Eric Ebron made it a family affair.

IMG_6315

"To give back is the best – and to bring Oliver so he can see it and see his dad giving back is so awesome," said his wife, Gabriela. "We saw a little girl walk by and she had the biggest smile on her face. She was jumping up and down and that was just so awesome to see. It really warmed my heart to see them so surprised and excited to get a new pair of shoes."

That kind of joy is what makes the event – and makes it one LIDS has to turn down volunteers for.

IMG_6277

"We have close to 400 employees at our office. Not everybody gets to attend and they all want to. So, it is a privilege for the Lids employees who get to come be a part of this," Baxter said. "Some of them come in the night before and do setup and then come in today and we'll tear it down – and they're inspired the whole time they're here."

The kids took home shoes, hats, and a valuable life lesson – that giving back is the best gift of all. 

"You come here and you feel like you really make a difference. You get to see kids and it's almost Christmas Day to them," Campbell said.

That warm memory is a gift that keeps on giving.

"I remember this event from last year," Brissett said. "It's an event that a lot of these volunteers and a lot of these players will remember for the rest of their lives too."

For kids, it's a magical time of year.

IMG_6331

For adults, seeing the holidays through the eyes of a child brings it all back.

"It's perfect around the holidays, to get that holiday cheer started for us," Simpson said. "And again, reminding our kids that people do care about them in school and outside of school."

IMG_6295

What they eventually find out is that it doesn't take magic to make the season bright – all it really takes is love.

Related Content

news

Colts And Anthem Team Up To Promote Hoosier Health

The Colts know how important health is - to their football team and their community. That's why they teamed up with Anthem to promote Blue Ticket to Health.
news

Tis The Season: Colts Give Back With Presents And Presence In December

It's the season of giving. From clothes and shoes and presents to their presence - being able to give back is something the Colts take to heart.
news

Colts Mascot Blue Gathers Friends And Family To Make Christmas Dreams Come True 

The real meaning of Christmas is bringing people together in the spirit of love, hope, and joy. It's something Colts mascot, Blue, does all year long. But at Christmastime, he brings family and friends together to give back in a big way. 
news

Colts And Red Gold Have Relationship Based On Family, Community, And Service 

A good partner brings out the best in you. That's what the Colts and Red Gold have done for more than a decade - and it's something they look forward to doing for years to come.  
news

Colts Mascot Blue Earns His Place In Mascot Hall Of Fame

The furry face of the franchise since 2006 - this summer, Colts mascot, Blue, will be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.  
news

Our Hearts To Your Soles: Colts And Methodist Sports Give Back At Wheeler Mission

The Colts teamed up with Methodist Sports Medicine to help men from the Wheeler Mission kick off the holiday season and start the New Year on the right foot.
news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Sloppy Joes 5 Ways

You've had classic Sloppy Joes, but what about Hawaiian style or Southwest? Your team will love these Sloppy Joes 5 Ways!
news

Colts Partner With Wagner Reese To Salute America's Heroes 

In November, the Colts teamed up with Wagner Reese to kick off a monthlong celebration of events to salute and honor America's heroes. 
news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Maple Bacon Beer Burgers

These Maple Bacon Beer Burgers will have your whole team saying, "Bring on the beef!" at your next game day gathering!
news

Fate Brought Emma Into Ryan Kelly's Life - And She Brought Jake With Her.

Ryan Kelly never saw himself as a small dog guy. But when his girlfriend, Emma, came into his life - she brought Jake with her. And they've been inseparable ever since. 
news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Aloha Beef Sliders

Add a little tropical island spirit to your next tailgate with these tasty and super easy Aloha Beef Sliders!
news

Colts Honor Youth Football Coach From Heartwarming Video On Game Day

The video captured hearts - a young football player tearfully reading a thank you letter to his coach. On Sunday, the Colts honored Coach Richard Nelloms and Jayden on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.   
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising