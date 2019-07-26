Colts Kick Off New Season With New Traditions At Training Camp

"We want there to be plenty of ways for people to be able to come and experience that relationship with us, the Horseshoe, and our players - even if they can't make it to a game. Because those fans are just as important to us," Jackson said. "We made training camp like a little mini summer camp - you could go every day and there would be something different."

Because just like their team, some fans put in a lot of hard work in preparation for the season.