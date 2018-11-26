Colts Host Peyton Eli And Family At Lucas Oil Stadium  

The tumor wasn't cancerous, but it was on his pituitary gland and doctors had to remove them both. It's been a long recovery for Peyton, who's spent the last several months in and out of hospitals and physical therapy.

"He's just a tough little guy," said Ashley Powell, Community Relations Director for the Colts. "He and his family have been on our radar for a while now. He wasn't able to travel for a while, but he's finally able to come to a game and we were really excited to host him."