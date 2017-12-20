Colts Go Caroling At Riley Hospital For Children

Like everything else, it takes teamwork.

"I feel like we're pulling it together," said Sable, two-year veteran of the Colts Cheerleaders. "We were trying to get our groove down and now we're doing better – figuring out each other's voices, what we like to do."

A singer herself, she experimented a little, but quickly realized they were best sticking to the playbook.

"One of the songs, Sammy and I tried to harmonize with each other and all the guys were thrown off," she laughed. "They were like, 'Wait a minute. What are we doing? What do we do from here?'"

But they nailed "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree." And, she said, at the end of the day, it wasn't really about the songs or how they sang them.