Colts Cheerleaders Joined By Cancer Survivors And Special Guest Jim Kelly

As "2 Legit 2 Quit" blared through the speakers, Gloodt and other survivors ran onto the field to join the cheerleaders and junior cheerleaders for a special performance in honor of the NFL's Crucial Catch.

"There are two things we're trying to accomplish. One is the awareness piece. Is there somebody who's watching today who goes, 'Oh, I haven't had a mammogram in a couple years.'? Maybe it's a reminder," said Colts Cheer Director Kelly Tilley, who lost her mother to cancer. "The second piece is the celebration of life. None of us are guaranteed tomorrow and I think those of us who have been around people who have been affected by cancer, they radiate joy and hope."

As the music changed to "Don't Stop Believin'," the dancers formed the letters "BELIEVE" as Gloodt and more than a dozen survivors currently battling cancer took center stage in the form of a heart.