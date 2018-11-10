Colts Cheerleaders And Blue Bring Treats To Riley Kids On Halloween 

The cheerleaders and Blue went room-to-room delivering books, hats, and smiles. Later, they paraded through the hospital with the kids in costume while staff members lined the hallways clapping and cheering them on. The parade ended at the Child Life Zone, where they hosted a Halloween party for the kids.

"The best part was getting to dance with miss Ella," said Bailey. "She was getting down. Being able to crack a few smiles out of some of the kids was just the best part. Being able to put a smile on their face when they don't get to be outside trick-or-treating means the most to us."