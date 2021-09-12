By the Numbers

By The Numbers: Seahawks 28, Colts 16 (2021 Week 1)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts’ 2021 season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. 

Sep 12, 2021
Colts Communications
Colts Team Notes

  • The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 28-16, at Lucas Oil Stadium.
  • The Colts scored a field goal on their opening drive. Dating back to last season, Indianapolis has scored on their opening drive in seven consecutive regular season games.
  • Indianapolis committed only two penalties for 16 yards. In the Colts' past two regular season games, they have only had three penalties for 31 yards. 

——————

Colts Offense

  • Quarterback Carson Wentz made his Colts debut and completed 25-of-38 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns for a 102.0 passer rating. He also added four carries for 23 yards.
  • His 102.0 passer rating is his best mark since Week 16 of 2019 vs. Dallas.
  • He became the fourth quarterback in the Frank Reich era to throw a touchdown in Week 1.
  • Wentz reached 17,000 career passing yards.
  • Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 17 carries for 56 yards. He also led the team in receiving with six receptions for 60 yards.
  • Taylor eclipsed 1,200 career rushing yards and became just the eighth player in team history to reach that plateau in their first two seasons.
  • Wide receiver Zach Pascal tallied four receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns. He tied his single-game career-high in receiving touchdowns.

Colts Defense

  • Linebacker Darius Leonard tallied five solo tackles and one forced fumble.
  • It was his 10th career forced fumble. Leonard is only the fifth NFL player to compile 10 forced fumbles in his first 43 games since 2009 (T.J. Watt, Yannick Ngakoue, Alec Ogletree and Von Miller).
  • Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner compiled six tackles (five solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack. • Cornerback Kenny Moore II registered three solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack.

——————

Colts Special Teams

  • Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted one field goal and one extra point.
  • He passed Joseph Addai (140) for the sixth-most points by a Colts player in their first two seasons.
  • Wide receiver Ashton Dulin tied his career-high with two special teams stops.

