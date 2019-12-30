By The Numbers: Jaguars 38, Colts 20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Colts Team Notes
• The Indianapolis Colts fell to 7-9 on the season following a 38-20 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
——————
Colts Offense
• Indianapolis' offense produced the same starting five offensive linemen in all 16 games for the first time since 2000. The offense finished the season with 2,130 rushing yards and eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark for the first time since 1994 (2,060).
• Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 12-of-25 passes for 162 yards and also tallied four carries for 17 yards.
• Running back Marlon Mack led the team in rushing with 15 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns bringing his total to eight rushing touchdowns on the season.
— Mack is the first Colts player to have a season with 1,000-plus rushing yards and eight or more touchdowns since Joseph Addai in 2007.
• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton led the team in receiving with three receptions for 72 yards.
— He now has at least one catch in 72 consecutive games played and tied Jim Mutscheller for the seventh-longest streak in franchise history.
——————
Colts Defense
• Linebacker Darius Leonard finished the game with six tackles (three solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, one pass defensed and one interception. It was his fifth interception of the season, which is tied for the most by a Colts player dating back to 2014 and 2015 (Mike Adams).
• Defensive end Justin Houston totaled one tackle, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble. He dropped Gardner Minshew II for a six-yard loss in the fourth quarter and forced a fumble on the play.
— Houston finished the season with 11.0 sacks, which tied his second highest total for a single season. His sack totaled tied Erik Walden for the most by a Colts player in a single year dating back to 2016.
• Linebacker Anthony Walker set a new career-high in tackles (16) and tied a career-high in solo stops (12).
——————
Colts Special Teams
• Kicker Chase McLaughlin converted two field goals and two extra points for eight points against the Jaguars. His 50-yard field goal tied for his career-long.