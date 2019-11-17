By The Numbers: Colts 33, Jaguars 13

• Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 15-of-24 passes for 148 yards, one touchdown and one interception for a 76.4 passer rating. He also rushed for a five-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Colts a 24-7 advantage.

• Running back Jonathan Williams led the team with a career-high 116 rushing yards. It was the first 100-yard rushing performance of his career.

— Williams posted a career-long 48-yard rush in the fourth quarter.

• Running back Marlon Mack contributed with 14 carries for 109 yards and one touchdown.

— On the team's first scoring drive of the game, Mack had six carries for 52 yards, including a 13-yard rushing touchdown.

— With today's 100-yard rushing performance he tied Alan Ameche (seven) for the sixth-most such games in Colts history.

• Running back Nyheim Hines totaled three carries for 11 yards in addition to three receptions for 24 yards. He added his first rushing touchdown of the season on a seven-yard run in the fourth quarter.