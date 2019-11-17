By The Numbers: Colts 33, Jaguars 13

INDIANAPOLIS — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts Team Notes
• The Colts improved to 6-4 on the season following a 33-13 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
— The win today is the 300th regular season win in the Indianapolis era. The Colts are now 300-267-0 in the regular season since moving to Indianapolis in 1984.
Colts Offense
• The Colts totaled 264 net rushing yards led by running backs Jonathan Williams (116) and Marlon Mack (109). The rushing total is the 12th highest total in team history and the most for the Colts dating back to Nov. 21, 2004 against Chicago (275).
— Jonathan Williams and Marlon Mack became the fourth pair of running backs in team history to top 100 rushing yards in the same game:
» 11/11/56: Lenny Moore (120) and Alan Ameche (108)
» 9/30/73: Lydell Mitchell (133) and Don McCauley (109)
» 10/6/85: Randy McMillan (112) and Albert Bentley (100)
» 11/17/19: Jonathan Williams (116) and Marlon Mack (109)
• Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 15-of-24 passes for 148 yards, one touchdown and one interception for a 76.4 passer rating. He also rushed for a five-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Colts a 24-7 advantage.
• Running back Jonathan Williams led the team with a career-high 116 rushing yards. It was the first 100-yard rushing performance of his career.
— Williams posted a career-long 48-yard rush in the fourth quarter.
• Running back Marlon Mack contributed with 14 carries for 109 yards and one touchdown.
— On the team's first scoring drive of the game, Mack had six carries for 52 yards, including a 13-yard rushing touchdown.
— With today's 100-yard rushing performance he tied Alan Ameche (seven) for the sixth-most such games in Colts history.
• Running back Nyheim Hines totaled three carries for 11 yards in addition to three receptions for 24 yards. He added his first rushing touchdown of the season on a seven-yard run in the fourth quarter.
• Wide receiver Marcus Johnson led the team in receiving with a career-high four receptions totaling 38 yards. He caught the second touchdown of his career on a one-yard pass from Jacoby Brissett in the third quarter to give the Colts a 17-7 lead.
Colts Defense
• The Indianapolis defense held the Jaguars to 29 net rushing yards, including a season-low 23 rushing yards from Leonard Fournette.
• Cornerback Kenny Moore II totaled a team-leading eight solo tackles, 1.0 sack, 1.0 tackle for loss and one pass defensed.
• Defensive end Justin Houston recorded one tackle and 1.0 sack. He has posted at least 1.0 sacks in six consecutive games, which is tied for the second longest streak of his career (8, 11/20/14 – 9/17/15; 6, 9/21/14 – 11/2/14).
• Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin contributed with six tackles (five solo), one interception, 1.0 tackle for loss and one pass defensed. Ya-Sin intercepted his first career pass in the second quarter.
• Cornerback Marvell Tell III posted a career-high five solo tackles and three passes defensed.
• Linebacker Bobby Okereke notched two tackles and posted an interception, which he returned for a defensive two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
Colts Special Teams
• Kicker Adam Vinatieri converted all four extra point attempts and a 34-yard field goal for seven points against Jacksonville.
— With Vinatieri's 34-yard field goal in the second quarter, he passed Morten Andersen (709) for the most field goal attempts in NFL history.
— Vinatieri finished with six points and became the first player in franchise history to eclipse 1,500 career points.
