By The Numbers: Texans 20, Colts 17

——————

Colts Offense

• Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 16-of-25 for 129 yards and a 76.9 passer rating. He also added four carries for 20 yards and one touchdown.

— Brissett recorded his third rushing touchdown of the season on a five-yard run in the second quarter to give the Colts a 7-3 lead.

• Running back Jonathan Williams started his first career game and led the team with 104 yards on 26 carries, including a 13-yard touchdown. Williams also caught three passes for 17 yards.

— Williams has posted 100-plus rushing yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. It's the first time a Colts running back has rushed for 100 yards in back-to-back games since Marlon Mack between the regular season finale in 2018 (119 yards at Tennessee) and the 2019 regular season opener (174 yards at the Los Angeles Chargers).

— The Colts are one of two teams (Baltimore) to have two different rushers have two or more 100-plus yard rushing games this season.

• Running back Nyheim Hines logged nine carries for 50 yards and added two catches for 10 yards. His 51 rushing yards are the second highest total in a single game in his career.

• Tight end Eric Ebron led the team in receiving with four catches for 44 yards.