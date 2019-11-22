By The Numbers: Texans 20, Colts 17

HOUSTON — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 12 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Colts Team Notes
· The Colts fell to 6-5 on the season following a 20-17 loss against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
——————
Colts Offense
• Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 16-of-25 for 129 yards and a 76.9 passer rating. He also added four carries for 20 yards and one touchdown.
— Brissett recorded his third rushing touchdown of the season on a five-yard run in the second quarter to give the Colts a 7-3 lead.
• Running back Jonathan Williams started his first career game and led the team with 104 yards on 26 carries, including a 13-yard touchdown. Williams also caught three passes for 17 yards.
— Williams has posted 100-plus rushing yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. It's the first time a Colts running back has rushed for 100 yards in back-to-back games since Marlon Mack between the regular season finale in 2018 (119 yards at Tennessee) and the 2019 regular season opener (174 yards at the Los Angeles Chargers).
— The Colts are one of two teams (Baltimore) to have two different rushers have two or more 100-plus yard rushing games this season.
• Running back Nyheim Hines logged nine carries for 50 yards and added two catches for 10 yards. His 51 rushing yards are the second highest total in a single game in his career.
• Tight end Eric Ebron led the team in receiving with four catches for 44 yards.
• The Colts converted 9-of-15 third down conversions (60 percent). The nine conversions are the most for the team in a game this season and 60 percent is the second-highest conversion percentage in a game in 2019.
——————
Colts Defense
• Cornerback Kenny Moore II tied for the team lead in tackles with eight (five solo) after leading the team last week against Jacksonville. Moore II also added one interception and one pass defensed.
— Moore intercepted his second pass of the 2019 season and the sixth of his career. The turnover led to a Colts touchdown on the ensuing drive.
— It was the first interception Deshaun Watson threw in his last 10 regular season home games.
• Linebacker Anthony Walker tied for the team lead with eight tackles (five solo).
• Linebacker Darius Leonard posted six tackles (four solo) and one forced fumble.
• Defensive end Ben Banogu recorded one tackle and 1.0 sack. His sack was number 2.5 on the season.