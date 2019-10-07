By the Numbers

By The Numbers: Colts 19, Chiefs 13

Oct 07, 2019 at 02:12 AM
Colts Communications
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 5 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Colts Team Notes

• The Colts improved to 3-2 on the season following a 19-13 win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Indianapolis improved its regular season record against the Chiefs to 13-9.

Colts Offense

• The Colts offense converted 2-of-2 fourth down attempts today. They are 7-of-7 on the season and are one of three teams to be 100 percent on fourth down this year.

• Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 18-of-29 passes for 151 yards and one interception. He added six carries for nine yards and one touchdown.

• Running back Marlon Mach had a career-high 29 carries for 132 yards as well as three receptions for 16 yards. With his 100-yard rushing performance, he tied Curtis Dickey, Randy McMillan and Lenny Moore (six) for the seventh-most 100-yard games in Colts history. He also eclipsed the 2,000 scrimmage-yard mark for his career.

• Running back Nyheim Hines led the team in receiving with 46 yards on four receptions.

Colts Defense

The Colts held the Chiefs offense to 36 rushing yards. It was the lowest rushing total for an opponent since Dec. 18, 2016 at Minnesota (34). Dating back to the 2017 season, the Indianapolis defense has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 23 consecutive games, which is the second-best active streak in the NFL.

• The Colts defense held Kansas City to 13 points. It is the lowest total for the Chiefs since Nov. 26, 2017 against Buffalo (10).

• The Colts defense finished with 4.0 sacks for the third time in a game this season.

• Safety George Odum had a career-high six solo tackles and added a forced fumble and special teams tackle.

• Defensive end Justin Houston recorded four tackles (three solo), 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. He had a tackle for loss late in the fourth quarter on a Chiefs fourth down that forced a turnover on downs.

• Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin had a career-high six solo tackles.

• Cornerback Kenny Moore II posted four tackles (three solo), 1.0 sack and 1.0 tackle for loss.

Colts Special Teams

• Kicker Adam Vinatieri converted 4-of-4 field goals and added one extra point for 13 points against the Chiefs. Vinatieri passed Rohn Stark and Jeff Saturday (197) and tied Eugene Daniel (198) for the fourth-most games played in Colts history. Vinatieri now has 701 career field goal attempts. He became the second player in NFL history to reach the plateau, joining Morten Andersen (709).

