By The Numbers: Colts 19, Chiefs 13

——————

Colts Defense

• The Colts held the Chiefs offense to 36 rushing yards. It was the lowest rushing total for an opponent since Dec. 18, 2016 at Minnesota (34). Dating back to the 2017 season, the Indianapolis defense has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 23 consecutive games, which is the second-best active streak in the NFL.

• The Colts defense held Kansas City to 13 points. It is the lowest total for the Chiefs since Nov. 26, 2017 against Buffalo (10).

• The Colts defense finished with 4.0 sacks for the third time in a game this season.

• Safety George Odum had a career-high six solo tackles and added a forced fumble and special teams tackle.

• Defensive end Justin Houston recorded four tackles (three solo), 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. He had a tackle for loss late in the fourth quarter on a Chiefs fourth down that forced a turnover on downs.

• Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin had a career-high six solo tackles.