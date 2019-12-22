By The Numbers: Jaguars 38, Colts 20

——————

Colts Offense

• Indianapolis' offense produced the same starting five offensive linemen in all 16 games for the first time since 2000. The offense finished the season with 2,130 rushing yards and eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark for the first time since 1994 (2,060).

• Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 12-of-25 passes for 162 yards and also tallied four carries for 17 yards.

• Running back Marlon Mack led the team in rushing with 15 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns bringing his total to eight rushing touchdowns on the season.

— Mack is the first Colts player to have a season with 1,000-plus rushing yards and eight or more touchdowns since Joseph Addai in 2007.

• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton led the team in receiving with three receptions for 72 yards.