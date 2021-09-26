By The Numbers: Titans 25, Colts 16 (2021 Week 3)

Colts Team Notes
- The Indianapolis Colts fell to 0-3 following a loss against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, 25-16.
- The Colts didn't commit a turnover. It was the first time Indianapolis didn't commit a turnover since Week 15 of 2020.
——————
Colts Offense
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 19-of-37 passes for 194 yards.
- Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 64 yards.
- Running back Nyheim Hines recorded six carries for 25 yards and one touchdown as well as five receptions for 54 yards.
- He passed Joe Washington (178) for the ninth-most receptions by a running back in team history. Hines also passed Washington for the 10th-most receptions by a Colts player in their first four seasons.
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the team in receptions (six) and receiving yards (68).
Colts Defense
- Indianapolis recorded two interceptions. It was the first time the team tallied at least one interception in consecutive games since Weeks 13 and 14 of 2020.
- The last time the Colts registered two interceptions was Week 14 of 2020. It was the first time Ryan Tannehill threw two picks in the first half since he was with Miami in Week 17 of 2018.
- Safety Julian Blackmon registered a single-game career-high 11 solo tackles.
- Linebacker Darius Leonard tallied six tackles (three solo), one pass defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery.
- It was his eighth-career interception. Since 2018, he is tied with Joe Schobert for the NFL lead in interceptions among linebackers.
- Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad tallied a single-game career-high seven tackles (five solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss.
- Linebacker Bobby Okereke registered eight tackles (six solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack.
- Cornerback Kenny Moore II accumulated seven solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, two passes defensed and one
- interception.
- Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin tallied three tackles (two solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In the third quarter, Ya-Sin stripped Nick Westbrook-Ikhine at the Colts' five-yard line, recovered it and returned it 13 yards.
——————
Colts Special Teams
- Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted 3-of-4 field goals and one extra point for 10 points.
- He passed Marshall Faulk (156) and Raul Allegre (159) for the fourth-most points by a Colts player in their first two seasons.
- Wide receiver Ashton Dulin recorded two special teams stops.
- Safety George Odum tallied one special teams stop.