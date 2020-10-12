By The Numbers: Browns 32, Colts 23

CLEVELAND — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 5 loss to the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Colts Team Notes
• The Indianapolis Colts fell to 3-2 following a loss against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, 32-23.
• The Colts held the Browns to a field goal on their opening drive. Indianapolis has not allowed an opening-drive touchdown in 17 straight games, which is the NFL's longest active streak.
——————
Colts Offense
• Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 21-of-33 passes for 243 yards with two interceptions.
— With the start, he tied Bruce Matthews (229) for the second-longest streak of consecutive regular season games started by a player since 1970.
— With his first four completions, he reached 5,000 career passes completed. He became just the fifth player in NFL history to reach that plateau, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.
• Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 57 yards and one touchdown.
— He capped off the Colts' opening drive with a four-yard rushing touchdown. It marked Indianapolis' fourth opening-drive touchdown this season.
• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton led the team in receiving with six receptions for 69 yards.
— With his first reception, he tied Marshall Faulk (77) for the sixth-longest streak of consecutive games with a reception in franchise history.
• Wide receiver Marcus Johnson tallied three receptions for 53 yards. He recorded a reception of 36 yards in the first quarter and has back-to-back games with a reception of 25 yards or more.
——————
Colts Defense
• The Indianapolis defense recorded another two interceptions. It is their third game with at least two interceptions, the most in the NFL entering Sunday Night Football.
• Linebacker Bobby Okereke led the team in tackles (10) and solo tackles (eight), while also adding one pass defensed and his first-career interception. His 10 tackles were also a career-high.
• Linebacker Anthony Walker accumulated seven tackles (five solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, two passes defensed and one interception.
——————
Colts Special Teams
• Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers had five kickoff returns for 212 yards (42.4 avg.) with one touchdown.
— In the third quarter, he returned a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown. It was the Colts' first kickoff return for a touchdown since Jordan Todman did it at Green Bay on November 6, 2016.
— He became just the sixth rookie in franchise history to have a kickoff return for a touchdown and is the first since Dominic Rhodes in 2001.
— He is only the second player this season to have a kickoff return for a touchdown.
— His 212 kickoff return yards are the third-most by a player in a single game in franchise history.
• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted 3-of-3 field goals and two extra points for 11 total points.
— He now has 56 points on the season, which is tied for the most by a Colts kicker in the first five weeks of the season.
— His 56 points are the second-most for an NFL rookie in their first five games.
• Punter Rigoberto Sanchez had one punt for 54 yards with one downed inside the 20-yard line.
— With one punt inside the 20-yard line, he passed Chris Gardocki (80) for the fourth-most punts inside the 20-yard line in franchise history.
Catch all the action at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 of the 2020 season.