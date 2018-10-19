Best Tailgate Recipes: Slow Cooker Chocolate Football Rice Krispie Treats

Are you looking for a fun football themed sweet treat for your next tailgate or Colts party? These Slow Cooker Chocolate Football Rice Krispie Treats will be a hit with your home team! This recipe comes from John and Marybeth Feutz from Princeton Indiana. John is large animal veterinarian and owns and operates Feutz beef cattle farm with his family. Marybeth has a success blog, My Fearless Kitchen where the original version of this recipe was first posted, you can find it here.