Colts Mailbag: Alec Pierce Trending Up, Offensive Line Combinations, Seeking Solutions On Offense

Joshua Graves, Indianapolis: Why is Alec Pierce so good?

JJ Stankevitz: Simple, to the point. I like it! Pierce has 15 catches for 222 yards (14.8 yards/reception) since returning from the concussion that held him out of the Colts' Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There are a few different ways to take this, but I want to focus on what Pierce has been doing against press coverage looks over the last three weeks. Why that specific thing? Because of what general manager Chris Ballard said about the transition from college to the pros for wide receivers before he took Pierce with the No. 53 overall pick in the NFL Draft this spring:

"The hardest thing to see how they're going to make the transition to handle – how are they going to handle press coverage, how are they going to handle cloud coverage, how are they going to adjust," Ballard said. "I think it's one of the harder positions to really come in and make the adjustment. They have to be smart and they've got to have a level of instincts to really be able to do it."

So with that in mind, here's what Pierce has done against press coverage looks over the last three weeks:

10 targets

7 receptions

103 yards

Five those seven receptions were contested catches, per Pro Football Focus, tied for the most in the NFL against press since Week 3.

And with Pierce making plays – with the proper depth and timing – against press coverage, he's accelerating the trust his quarterback has in him, especially in late-game moments. Pierce has three catches, including a difficult one where the ball was spinning end-over-end after Matt Ryan's arm was hit while throwing, for 33 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime of the Colts' 12-9 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 5.

"I just think he's just the same guy whether it's midway through the fourth quarter or second series of the game," Ryan said. "He has that same look in his eye the entire game. The moment's not too big when the ball comes to him or doesn't. He goes to work and so, it's the mindset really.