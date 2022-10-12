Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice Notebook: Why Colts Are Sticking With Bernhard Raimann At Left Tackle

Raimann made his first career start in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, and head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday the Colts' plan is for the 2022 third-round pick to continue starting at left tackle going forward. 

Oct 12, 2022 at 04:13 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Daily_Notebook 1920x1080

Bernhard Raimann felt like his first NFL start, which came last Thursday night against the Denver Broncos, was "rough." But the rookie displayed a veteran mentality to some of his early struggles, which included three holding penalties and one false start flag in the first half.

"Obviously it's extremely frustrating," Raimann said. "But then you just got to put your own frustration (and) yourself in the back seat kind of because at the end of the day, it's about the team. So getting frustrated during the game about your mistakes, it's not going to help the team.

"Really at that point you just play for the team, then after it you can be frustrated about yourself and gonna look over those mistakes one more time and get better next week. But during the game, it's all about the team."

The Colts expected there to be growing pains with Raimann, the No. 77 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, starting in Week 5. An ankle injury held him out of the Colts' Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he was limited to four special teams snaps in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

But the upside the Colts see in Raimann, the opportunity for him to develop by starting and the mentality he possesses earned him the start in Denver, and will continue to earn him starts moving forward.

"We just think he has the makeup, he has the physical talent — we like what we've seen so far," head coach Frank Reich said. "We understand, like a lot of our young players, it's a process. It's a process. So I think these guys — you look at Alec (Pierce) and you look at Jelani (Woods), they get better fast the more they play. So we're going to put him in there and we're gonna play. We feel like he's going to play winning football."

Raimann, though, isn't interested in zooming out and taking a 10,000-foot view of his development as an NFL left tackle. He said he approaches every game like he's a 10-year veteran, since being a rookie isn't an excuse to getting beat in pass protection or not executing in the run game.

So while the Colts may accept those growing pains as a part the process, Raimann doesn't view things that way.

"Perspective is tough," Raimann said. "This job needs to be done."

Wednesday's practice report

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor Plans To Play vs. Broncos But Status Remains Undecided

Taylor sustained an ankle injury during the Colts' Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans and said Tuesday he's doing everything he can to get on the field Thursday night in Denver.

news

Practice Notebook: Alec Pierce Is Earning Matt Ryan's Trust Through 'DTA'

The 2022 second-round pick has seven catches on 13 targets for 141 yards over his last two games.

news

Practice Notebook: Shaquille Leonard, Colts Near Decision On Week 4 Status vs. Tennessee Titans

Leonard has missed the first three games of the 2022 season.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts 'Know What The Issues Are' As They Look To Improve Consistency, Communication With Pass Protection

Matt Ryan has been sacked 12 times through three games, a statistic the Colts feel is "uncharacteristic" but reversible with some fixes to their pass protection.

news

Practice Notebook: Shaquille Leonard 'Feeling Better,' No Decision Yet For Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Kansas City Chiefs

We'll know more about Shaquille Leonard and Michael Pittman Jr.'s statuses for Week 3 on Friday.

news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts Aren't Hitting Panic Button After Shutout, 0-1-1 Start

The Colts hit the practice field on Wednesday with urgency, not panic, following last week's shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Practice Notebook: First Trip Back To Jacksonville Just 'Another Game' For Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue hasn't played in Jacksonville since he was traded from the Jaguars to Minnesota Vikings in 2020, but isn't viewing Sunday's game at TIAA Bank Stadium any differently.

news

Practice Notebook: Frank Reich Details Colts' Kicking Plan For Week 2, Shaquille Leonard Fully Participates In Wednesday's Practice

The Colts waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and signed kickers Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik on Tuesday, and will evaluate both new players during practice this week before deciding who will kick on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Only Has One Goal In 2022

Taylor, who led the NFL in rushing and was a unanimous first-team AP All-Pro in 2021, is focused on his team instead of individual accomplishments in 2022.

news

Practice Notebook: Shaquille Leonard Fully Participates, Matt Ryan On Excitement For 2022 Season

The Colts on Wednesday held their first of three full practices ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Houston Texans.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts Don't Have To Change Sense Of Urgency As Texans Week Begins

The Colts have operated with a heightened sense of urgency since the start of training camp, which head coach Frank Reich and a number of players believe sets the team up well for Sunday's season opener against the Houston Texans.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising