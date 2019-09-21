roundup-183

Alabama Teammates On College Game Day, Traditions, And The Memory They Hope To Recreate In The NFL

From Alabama to Indiana, college teammates Ryan Kelly and Hale Hentges reflect on their college years, how they prepared them for the NFL, beloved traditions, and the memory they hope to recreate with the Colts. 

Sep 21, 2019 at 08:29 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/lloyd-heather.jpg
Heather Lloyd
Alabama Colts

At the University of Alabama, football isn't so much a sport as it is a religion. The program claims 17 National Championships dating back to 1925.

But it wasn't the team's success or the tradition around it that attracted Colts center Ryan Kelly - it was their leader.

"Out of the five schools I was evaluating, it was the one school that never promised me anything," he said. "Everybody else, they'd promise you to start right away or a bunch of other empty promises. I just never felt comfortable with any coach the way I did with Coach Saban."

IMG_7904

The University of Alabama has more current players in the NFL than any other school.

"There are just so many guys in the league from Bama," Kelly said. "Every game, I play against somebody that went there."

But for his first three seasons, he was the lone representative of the Crimson Tide in the Colts locker room.

635968748060484692-Ryan-Kelly-AP-photo

That changed in May, when the Colts signed Alabama tight end Hale Hentges as an undrafted free agent. He impressed during offseason training, created a buzz during camp, and made the 53-man roster.

"At the end of the day, you need rookies to win in this league. You need guys who consistently play and guys who give effort," Kelly said. "He's a great guy and we're lucky to have him."

Coming from a school like Alabama prepared them both for the next level.

2019_0919_Prac_1345
Indianapolis Colts

"It's such a blessing to come from a place like that because of the competition that we went against every day in practice," said Hentges. "Every day, I was going up against future NFL players. It helped get you in the mindset and develop your skills."

Some would say playing for Alabama is like playing for an NFL team.

But Kelly puts the age old question to rest.

"People used to ask me all the time, would Alabama beat an NFL team. I'm like, 'Absolutely not.' They would get demolished every single day. Just the level of talent - you're talking about a handful, maybe two handfuls of elite players on one team and then you have 53 elite players on one team. It's never going to happen."

USATSI_8869390_168381178_lowres

For Hentges, it was comforting to arrive in Indianapolis knowing he had a former teammate in the locker room.

"Ryan was a redshirt senior my freshman year - a captain for us on our National Championship team that beat Clemson. I just remember him being a great leader, that's the biggest thing - someone who always came in and did what he was supposed to do, someone who worked extremely hard, and someone that I looked to as a freshman to understand how to play college football and live the life of a college athlete."

He has one memory of Kelly in particular that stands out. It happened during the National Championship game.

"We were playing a really good Clemson defense and as all freshman do, I've got wide eyes. We're in the huddle and he just looks at me and he basically says, 'Don't poop your pants.' That's great advice," he laughed. "It transcends all levels."

Kelly doesn't remember it, but he does remember the hardworking young tight end he played with.

57de1ee0da439.image

"He was the same guy that he is now - a guy who wanted to do his job and made sure he wasn't going to let the team down. I think that's the guy he still is today - just a lot more polished and developed as a tight end."

Hentges said he took Kelly's advice to heart in college and he'll continue to do so as he adjusts to life in the NFL.

"It's kind of the same thing as when I was a freshman in college," he said, "only now, I'm a rookie. I still need to figure out how I prepare as a professional athlete, how do I conduct myself in an interview - those are all things that I'll look to guys like Ryan, guys like Jack Doyle - to show me the ropes."

2019_0911_prac_0951
Indianapolis Colts

Like Kelly, Hentges said it was Nick Saban who ultimately sold him on Alabama.

"Coach Saban looked me in the eye and he was like, 'You are not guaranteed to play - now or ever. But I can guarantee you we're going to win games, we're going to compete on a national level, you're going to get a great degree, and you're going to become a better man and develop your character on and off the field,'" he said. "All those things just struck a chord in my heart. I felt like, here's someone that I just respect so much already and after that conversation, I just wanted to play for that guy. I wanted to show him that I belong. I wanted to show him that I could be a contributor on this team. I think it just sparked a competitive fire."

As both men look back on their college careers, their most special memories are of game day and the traditions around it.

alabama-fans 2

"By far, my favorite is the Walk of Champions," Hentges said. "The whole team gets off the bus and all the fans line up outside the stadium and we walk down what's called the Walk of Champions. It's got all the different plaques and National Championships we've won. You see the names of people from the early 1900s on. It's really cool to walk down the storied past with fans cheering your name. That's when it really sets in, 'Ok. We're ready to play a game.'"

For Kelly, the walk is up there, but his favorite game day tradition is no longer.

"Dixieland Delight was my favorite," he said. "It was always during a home game - if you were beating them in the fourth quarter with five minutes to go, they would play 'Dixieland Delight' by the band Alabama and the whole stadium would be singing and in between choruses, they would say everything they wanted to say," he said.

The team known as the Crimson Tide has an elephant as its mascot. For outsiders, it can be a little confusing.

hi-res-Preview_crop_north

It can even be confusing for insiders.

"I'm sure if you asked Alabama students, they wouldn't know either," said Hentges. "The place where you have to go to find out is the Paul Bryant Museum. In the early 1900s, there was a radio announcer who likened the Alabama offense running the ball to a crimson tide because we wore red and we were rolling over the defense. From that birthed the Crimson Tide. And that's where 'roll tide' came from."

"Roll Tide!" is the rally cry of the Alabama fans.

But what it actually means is up to the user.

AR-310019978.jpg&MaxH=500&MaxW=900

"It's just what it is," said Kelly. "It could be agreeing. It could be saying goodbye…"

"It can mean anything," Hentges said. "If the professor said we don't have homework or no test, it would be, 'Roll tide!' But let's say you did really bad on a test, it's like, 'Roll tide. Maybe next time.'"

For Kelly, having an Alabama teammate is a way to reconnect with his alma mater.

"The more years I get removed from the university, I feel like I have less connection with it," he said. "But then, it comes back. Whenever he makes a catch in practice, I'm like, 'Bama!' I was never able to do that before."

2019_0504_RookPrac_0529

From Alabama to Indiana.

From crimson to blue.

There's one thing these teammates hope they get another opportunity to do...

5751da9890df4.image

Walk onto the field together before a big game - and walk off champions.

Related Content

news

Colts And Anthem Team Up To Promote Hoosier Health

The Colts know how important health is - to their football team and their community. That's why they teamed up with Anthem to promote Blue Ticket to Health.

news

Tis The Season: Colts Give Back With Presents And Presence In December

It's the season of giving. From clothes and shoes and presents to their presence - being able to give back is something the Colts take to heart.

news

Colts Mascot Blue Gathers Friends And Family To Make Christmas Dreams Come True

The real meaning of Christmas is bringing people together in the spirit of love, hope, and joy. It's something Colts mascot, Blue, does all year long. But at Christmastime, he brings family and friends together to give back in a big way.

news

Colts And Red Gold Have Relationship Based On Family, Community, And Service

A good partner brings out the best in you. That's what the Colts and Red Gold have done for more than a decade - and it's something they look forward to doing for years to come.

news

Colts Mascot Blue Earns His Place In Mascot Hall Of Fame

The furry face of the franchise since 2006 - this summer, Colts mascot, Blue, will be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

news

Our Hearts To Your Soles: Colts And Methodist Sports Give Back At Wheeler Mission

The Colts teamed up with Methodist Sports Medicine to help men from the Wheeler Mission kick off the holiday season and start the New Year on the right foot.

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Sloppy Joes 5 Ways

You've had classic Sloppy Joes, but what about Hawaiian style or Southwest? Your team will love these Sloppy Joes 5 Ways!

news

Colts Partner With Wagner Reese To Salute America's Heroes

In November, the Colts teamed up with Wagner Reese to kick off a monthlong celebration of events to salute and honor America's heroes.

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Maple Bacon Beer Burgers

These Maple Bacon Beer Burgers will have your whole team saying, "Bring on the beef!" at your next game day gathering!

news

Fate Brought Emma Into Ryan Kelly's Life - And She Brought Jake With Her.

Ryan Kelly never saw himself as a small dog guy. But when his girlfriend, Emma, came into his life - she brought Jake with her. And they've been inseparable ever since.

news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Aloha Beef Sliders

Add a little tropical island spirit to your next tailgate with these tasty and super easy Aloha Beef Sliders!

news

Colts Honor Youth Football Coach From Heartwarming Video On Game Day

The video captured hearts - a young football player tearfully reading a thank you letter to his coach. On Sunday, the Colts honored Coach Richard Nelloms and Jayden on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising