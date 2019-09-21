Alabama Teammates On College Game Day, Traditions, And The Memory They Hope To Recreate In The NFL

"Coach Saban looked me in the eye and he was like, 'You are not guaranteed to play - now or ever. But I can guarantee you we're going to win games, we're going to compete on a national level, you're going to get a great degree, and you're going to become a better man and develop your character on and off the field,'" he said. "All those things just struck a chord in my heart. I felt like, here's someone that I just respect so much already and after that conversation, I just wanted to play for that guy. I wanted to show him that I belong. I wanted to show him that I could be a contributor on this team. I think it just sparked a competitive fire."