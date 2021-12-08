Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Race And Tiebreakers, Bill Belichick, Patriots, Kenny Moore II 

Joe Clingenpeel, Green River, Wyo.: My question is this: How in the world did the Colts pick Kenny Moore II as their Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee? Oh, I'm not saying he does not deserve it; he certainly does deserve it. My point is that the Colts are such a quality organization, it had to be difficult to determine who was most deserving of this prestigious award and I am sure that Kenny would agree with me.

It isn't an accident that our roster is full of respectable, high quality, young men of character; these are the traits the Colts are looking for when they obtain players. Although I no longer live in Indiana, I was born a raised there and have been a Colts fan since they moved to Indianapolis. I have seen some pretty great Colt teams over the years. In fact, my wife and I had season tickets for a couple of years during the Payton Manning, Marvin Harrison and Edgerrin James era so I saw some pretty exciting players and games. I can honestly say, that this seasons team is my favorite, mostly due to the number of high quality players that the Colts have on this year's team.