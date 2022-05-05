2022 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

The Indianapolis Colts and the league's 31 other teams will learn their schedules on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET. The announcement of the 2022 Colts Schedule will be made available on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App, as well as NFL.com and live on NFL Network. Be the first to see the schedule and get early access to tickets when you join our official Priority List!
Update: May 4, 2022
NFL announces five games for 2022 International Series
Additional games featuring 2022 Colts opponents were released today, May 4, including the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Germany.
International matchups include:
- Minnesota Vikings* vs New Orleans Saints | October 2 | London
- New York Giants* vs Green Bay Packers | October 9 | London
- Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars | October 30 | London
- Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers | November 13 | Munich
- San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals | November 21 | Mexico
*2022 Colts Opponent
Read more about the 2022 International Series on NFL.com
Although the Colts will not participate in a 2022 International Series game, the team did make headlines recently by adding German DB Marcel Dabo to the roster through the NFL International Player Pathway Program.
Additionally, the Colts selected Bernhard Raimann with the No.77 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Raimann, an offensive tackle from Central Michigan, started playing football at 14 years old with the youth arm of a local club in Austria, the Vienna Vikings.
Update: April 28, 2022
Chargers, Chiefs to play Thursday, Sept. 15 in first 'TNF' game on Prime Video
The first matchup of the 2022 NFL season was announced during Night 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. This news should be of particular interest to Colts fans, as it features two high-octane AFC West opponents coming to Lucas Oil Stadium: the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Read more about Thursday Night Football on Prime Video on NFL.com.