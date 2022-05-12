Colts To Host Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs In Regular Season Home Opener At Lucas Oil Stadium

Mark your calendars: Frank Reich, Matt Ryan and the Colts will open their 2022 home schedule on Sept. 25 against Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Week 3 game will be the 23rd regular season meeting between the Colts and Chiefs. The Colts last played the Chiefs in 2019 – a 19-13 Colts win on Sunday Night Football in Kansas City.

It'll be the first time the Colts will have hosted the Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium since 2016. The Colts are 13-9 all-time against the Chiefs in the regular season and 4-1 against Kansas City in the postseason.

