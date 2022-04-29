Colts Schedule To Be Released On May 12

The Indianapolis Colts and the league's 31 other teams will learn their schedules on May 12. The announcement will be made on NFL.com as well as Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App at 8 p.m. ET. The NFL Network will air Schedule Release 22 presented by Verizon starting at that time.

The first Thursday Night Football matchup was announced during the first round of the NFL Draft. The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to Arrowhead Stadium Week 2 on Sept. 15 to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West divisional matchup. The league will announce international games on Wednesday, May 4, and select additional matchups beginning May 9. Teams will announce their first home game opponent on Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. ET.