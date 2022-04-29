Colts Schedule To Be Released On May 12

The 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Apr 29, 2022 at 10:36 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

MicrosoftTeams-image (13)

The Indianapolis Colts and the league's 31 other teams will learn their schedules on May 12. The announcement will be made on NFL.com as well as Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App at 8 p.m. ET. The NFL Network will air Schedule Release 22 presented by Verizon starting at that time.

The first Thursday Night Football matchup was announced during the first round of the NFL Draft. The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to Arrowhead Stadium Week 2 on Sept. 15 to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West divisional matchup. The league will announce international games on Wednesday, May 4, and select additional matchups beginning May 9. Teams will announce their first home game opponent on Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. ET.

The Colts 2022 opponents are already set! The Colts will host games against the Chiefs, Steelers, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, Titans, Jaguars, and Texans, and they will play road games against the Broncos, Raiders, Giants, Cowboys, Patriots, Titans, Jaguars, and Texans.

Predict the 2022 Schedule & Win!

Think you can correctly predict the 2022 Colts Schedule? Build your Schedule Predictor HERE for your chance to win two tickets to the Colts home opener!

Be the first to see the Colts schedule and be notified when tickets go on sale by joining the official priority list:

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: How To Watch (and WIN!)

The Colts are holding a series of events and giveaways for this week's 2022 NFL Draft, which will be presented across NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes April 29-30 in Las Vegas.

news

Chris Ballard On Confidence In Colts' Pass-Catchers, Challenges Of Evaluating College Wide Receivers Ahead Of 2022 NFL Draft

Colts general manager Chris Ballard sat down with the media on Friday to look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night in Las Vegas.

news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's 2022 Pre-Draft Press Conference Friday at Noon ET

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook page.

news

Former Colts QB Philip Rivers To Be Inducted Into Senior Bowl Hall Of Fame

Rivers starred in the 2004 Senior Bowl before beginning his 17-year career spent with the Chargers (2004-2019) and Colts (2020).

news

Inside What The Early Stages Of The Colts' Offseason Program Look Like For Matt Ryan, Frank Reich

Phase One of the Colts' offseason program began this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center with quarterback Matt Ryan and head coach Frank Reich breaking ground on a foundation for the Colts' offense in 2022.

news

Ryan Kelly, Colts Begin Offseason Program With Sense Of Urgency

Kelly sat down with the Official Colts Podcast crew on Tuesday to discuss the team's mentality upon re-convening at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for the start of the offseason program this week.

news

Why Stephon Gilmore Saw Colts As 'Right Fit' In Free Agency

Gilmore, the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year, carefully evaluated his options in free agency before landing with the Colts on Monday.

news

Opportunity To Work With Gus Bradley, Coach Players Again Drew John Fox To Colts

John Fox spent the last few years as an analyst for ESPN, but is excited to coach players again and work with the Colts' defensive staff.

news

Colts Hire Brent Jackson, Jamel Mutunga As Inaugural Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellows

The Colts created the Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellowship earlier this year to afford diverse and talented football coaches

news

Why The Colts' Trade For Matt Ryan Took More Than Just Good Fortune

The Colts may have been lucky that Matt Ryan became available, but trading for him was hardly the sole product of good fortune.

news

New Seats Just Released for 2022!

Colts fans can choose from additional available seats in Lucas Oil Stadium to become 2022 Season Ticket Members

2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising