Colts' 2022 NFL Regular Season Opponents Finalized

With the 2021 NFL regular season in the books, we now know who the Colts will play in the 2022 regular season.
By virtue of finishing second in the AFC South, the Colts will face the runner-ups in the AFC North, AFC East and NFC North. The Colts will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium and travel for road games against the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings.
The Colts are already scheduled to face the AFC West and NFC East in 2022.
So the Colts will host the following opponents at Lucas Oil Stadium:
- Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Football Team
And will play the following opponents on the road:
- Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New England Patriots
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Minnesota Vikings
The NFL will announce its 2022 schedule this spring.