Colts' 2022 NFL Regular Season Opponents Finalized

With the 2021 NFL regular season in the books, we now know who the Colts will play in the 2022 regular season.

By virtue of finishing second in the AFC South, the Colts will face the runner-ups in the AFC North, AFC East and NFC North. The Colts will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium and travel for road games against the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings.

The Colts are already scheduled to face the AFC West and NFC East in 2022.

So the Colts will host the following opponents at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Football Team

And will play the following opponents on the road:

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings