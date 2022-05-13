Colts To Host Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Lucas Oil Stadium In 2022 Preseason

The Colts will open the 2022 preseason with a road game against the Buffalo Bills before hosting the Lions and Buccaneers in Indianapolis. 

May 12, 2022 at 08:06 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

22_Preseason_1920x1080 (1)

The Colts will host two preseason games at Lucas Oil Stadium this summer, with the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to Indianapolis in Weeks 2 and 3 of the preseason in August.

The Colts will begin the 2022 preseason with a road game against the Buffalo Bills at 4 p.m. on Aug. 13, then will host the Lions at 1 p.m. on Aug. 20 and the Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27. All times are Eastern.

As part of the NFL's 17-game schedule, AFC and NFC teams rotate yearly from having two home preseason games and eight regular season road games to having one preseason home game and nine regular season home games. The Colts in 2021 hosted the Carolina Panthers in their lone preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium, then played nine games in Indianapolis during the regular season.

Click here for the Colts' full 2022 schedule.

2022 Single Game Tickets

Single game tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 11 a.m. Click here for exclusive presale access happening now!

Click 📅 Add to Calendar to download the 2022 Colts schedule to your phone or computer.

Related Content

news

When Colts Will Face Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott And Every Quarterback On 2022 Regular Season Schedule

The Colts will host Patrick Mahomes in their home opener and play primetime games against Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert in 2022.

news

Colts Announce 2022 Regular Season Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Networks, What You Need To Know For All 17 Games

The Colts' 2022 regular season schedule is set.

news

Colts 2022 Regular Season Schedule: Breaking Down Opponents' Additions, Losses, Draft Picks

The Colts' 2022 regular season schedule features games against Russell Wilson, A.J. Brown, Khalil Mack and a number of other star players who changed teams this offseason.

news

Colts Will Open 2022 Regular Season At Houston Texans

The Colts will look to end an eight-game season-opener losing streak at NRG Stadium against Lovie Smith's Houston Texans on Sept. 11.

news

Colts To Host Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs In Regular Season Home Opener At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Colts' full 2022 regular season schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Thursday night.

news

2022 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2022 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!

news

Colts Offseason Notebook: How Jonathan Taylor Is Aiming To Be Even Better In 2022

Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in rushing by over 500 yards in 2021, but he's not resting on his accomplishments as the third-year running back looks to push the Colts into the playoffs this season.

news

How Colts Are Promoting Mental Health Internally With Initiatives And Support For Players, Staff

The Colts have had clinician Elizabeth White on staff since 2015, and recently began offering employees free mental health services through an Employee Assistance Program.

news

Colts Sign T Dennis Kelly; Release LB Malik Jefferson, T Shon Coleman; Waive TE Farrod Green, TE Eli Wolf

Kelly has played in 114 games (51 starts) in nine seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers.

news

Auction Of Kurt Cobain's Iconic Fender Guitar To Benefit Colts, Irsay Family's Kicking The Stigma Mental Health Initiative

The Cobain family hoped to find a charity supporting mental health to benefit from the auction, and were drawn to Kicking The Stigma's mission and accomplishments in the mental health space.

news

Cincinnati Coach Luke Fickell On Colts WR Alec Pierce's 'Incredible Future,' And Why DT Curtis Brooks Was Bearcats' Defensive MVP

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell joined Matt Taylor on Friday's edition of "The Last Word," which you can listen to on 93.5/107.5 The Fan and on the Colts Audio Network wherever you get your podcasts.

2022 Schedule Is Here! Get Presale Access Now.

2022 Schedule Is Here! Get Presale Access Now.

Get exclusive access to our single game ticket presale happening NOW by joining our official Priority List!

Join The List
Advertising