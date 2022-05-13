Colts To Host Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Lucas Oil Stadium In 2022 Preseason

The Colts will host two preseason games at Lucas Oil Stadium this summer, with the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to Indianapolis in Weeks 2 and 3 of the preseason in August.

The Colts will begin the 2022 preseason with a road game against the Buffalo Bills at 4 p.m. on Aug. 13, then will host the Lions at 1 p.m. on Aug. 20 and the Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27. All times are Eastern.

As part of the NFL's 17-game schedule, AFC and NFC teams rotate yearly from having two home preseason games and eight regular season road games to having one preseason home game and nine regular season home games. The Colts in 2021 hosted the Carolina Panthers in their lone preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium, then played nine games in Indianapolis during the regular season.

Click here for the Colts' full 2022 schedule.

2022 Single Game Tickets

Single game tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 11 a.m. Click here for exclusive presale access happening now!