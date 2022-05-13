Colts Announce 2022 Regular Season Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Networks, What You Need To Know For All 17 Games

The Colts on Thursday announced their 2022 regular season schedule, which you can download to your calendar app of choice by clicking here. Check it out below:
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|1
|Sept. 11
|@ Houston Texans
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|2
|Sept. 18
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|3
|Sept. 25
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|4
|Oct. 2
|Tennessee Titans
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|5
|Oct. 6 (TNF)
|@ Denver Broncos
|8:15 p.m.
|Prime Video
|6
|Oct. 16
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 23
|@ Tennessee Titans
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|8
|Oct. 30
|Washington Commanders
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|9
|Nov. 6
|@ New England Patriots
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 13
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 20
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 28 (MNF)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|13
|Dec. 4 (SNF)
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|14
|BYE WEEK
|15
|Dec. 17/18
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 26 (MNF)
|Los Angeles Chargers
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|17
|Jan. 1
|@ New York Giants
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|18
|Jan. 7/8
|Houston Texans
|TBD
|TBD
Five things to know about the Colts' 2022 schedule:
- The Colts-Vikings game in Week 15 is part of a group of games that can be flexed to Saturday (Dec. 17) late afternoon or primetime slots – as last year's Colts-Patriots game was – or be played on Sunday (Dec. 18).
- All Week 18 games are listed as TBD, as games with playoff implications can be played during standalone TV windows on Saturday (Jan. 7), or in the early afternoon, late afternoon or primetime slots on Sunday (Jan. 8).
- The Colts' two home Monday night games in Week 12 and Week 16 mean 2022 will be the first time since 2005 that the Colts will host multiple games on Monday Night Football. The Colts last played a Monday night game at home in 2015.
- In a bit of a quirk, the Colts will have played five of their six divisional games – including both matchups against the Jaguars and Titans – by the end of Week 7.
- The Colts will play on the road in Weeks 1 and 2 for only the fifth time since moving to Indianapolis (2019, 2004, 1986, 1985)
