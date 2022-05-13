Colts Announce 2022 Regular Season Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Networks, What You Need To Know For All 17 Games

The Colts' 2022 regular season schedule is set. 

May 12, 2022 at 09:00 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

22_Schedule_1920x1080

The Colts on Thursday announced their 2022 regular season schedule, which you can download to your calendar app of choice by clicking here. Check it out below:

Table inside Article
WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV
1Sept. 11@ Houston Texans1 p.m.CBS
2Sept. 18@ Jacksonville Jaguars1 p.m.CBS
3Sept. 25Kansas City Chiefs1 p.m.CBS
4Oct. 2Tennessee Titans1 p.m.FOX
5Oct. 6 (TNF)@ Denver Broncos8:15 p.m.Prime Video
6Oct. 16Jacksonville Jaguars1 p.m.CBS
7Oct. 23@ Tennessee Titans1 p.m.CBS
8Oct. 30Washington Commanders4:25 p.m.FOX
9Nov. 6@ New England Patriots1 p.m.CBS
10Nov. 13@ Las Vegas Raiders4:05 p.m.CBS
11Nov. 20Philadelphia Eagles1 p.m.CBS
12Nov. 28 (MNF)Pittsburgh Steelers8:15 p.m.ESPN
13Dec. 4 (SNF)@ Dallas Cowboys8:20 p.m.NBC
14BYE WEEK
15Dec. 17/18@ Minnesota VikingsTBDTBD
16Dec. 26 (MNF)Los Angeles Chargers8:15 p.m.ESPN
17Jan. 1@ New York Giants1 p.m.CBS
18Jan. 7/8Houston TexansTBDTBD

Five things to know about the Colts' 2022 schedule:

  • The Colts-Vikings game in Week 15 is part of a group of games that can be flexed to Saturday (Dec. 17) late afternoon or primetime slots – as last year's Colts-Patriots game was – or be played on Sunday (Dec. 18).
  • All Week 18 games are listed as TBD, as games with playoff implications can be played during standalone TV windows on Saturday (Jan. 7), or in the early afternoon, late afternoon or primetime slots on Sunday (Jan. 8).
  • The Colts' two home Monday night games in Week 12 and Week 16 mean 2022 will be the first time since 2005 that the Colts will host multiple games on Monday Night Football. The Colts last played a Monday night game at home in 2015.
  • In a bit of a quirk, the Colts will have played five of their six divisional games – including both matchups against the Jaguars and Titans – by the end of Week 7.
  • The Colts will play on the road in Weeks 1 and 2 for only the fifth time since moving to Indianapolis (2019, 2004, 1986, 1985)

2022 Single Game Tickets

Single game tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 11 a.m. Click here for exclusive presale access happening now!

