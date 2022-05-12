Colts Will Open 2022 Regular Season At Houston Texans

The Colts will open the 2022 regular season on the road against the Houston Texans, with that Week 1 game at NRG Stadium scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 11. The game will be televised by CBS.

2022 will be the first time the Colts open a season against the Texans since 2011, and is only the sixth time in the last 20 years the Colts will play an AFC South opponent in Week 1. The Colts own a four-game winning streak over the Texans they'll look to continue – as well as end an eight-game season-opening losing streak dating back to 2014.

The full Colts regular season schedule – including the home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs – will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

2022 Single Game Tickets

Single game tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 11 a.m. Click here for exclusive presale access!