NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Central Michigan Offensive Tackle Bernhard Raimann With No. 77 Overall Pick

The Colts added to their offensive line on Friday night, using the No. 77 overall pick – the team's first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft – on Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann.

The 6-foot-6, 303 pound Raimann (pronounced BERR-nard RY-man) transitioned from tight end to left tackle during the COVID-impacted 2020 offseason and quickly excelled at his new spot, starting six games in 2020 and 12 in 2021 for the Chippewas. According to Pro Football Focus, Raimann allowed just one sack and 16 total pressures in 690 collegiate pass blocking snaps at left tackle.

Raimann also earned. 94.6 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021.

"With alluring athleticism and an impressive skill set, Raimann is just scratching the surface of his potential. His initial transition from tight end to left tackle occurred in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making his rapid transformation fairly remarkable. He is a much better technician than he should be at this stage, but his approach is also mechanical and he could struggle against sophisticated edge defenders until he learns to diversify his pass sets and hand usage. Raimann's instincts and fundamentals at the position are still in a developmental phase so bumps in the road are expected, but his best football is ahead of him and he should become a long-time starter at left tackle."

Raimann's successful transition to left tackle was made even more impressive by the fact the Vienna, Austria didn't even start playing football until he was 14 years old – when he joined a local club team as a wide receiver. He played one season of high school football as a junior foreign exchange student at Delton Kellogg High School in Detroit before returning to Austria for his senior year, then committed to Central Michigan to play tight end.