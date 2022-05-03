Colts Add German DB Marcel Dabo To Roster Through NFL International Player Pathway Program 

Dabo won't be the only European on the Colts' roster this year, too – he'll be joined by Austrian tackle Bernhard Raimann, who the Colts selected in the third round (No. 77 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Raimann began playing football as a youth member of the Vienna Vikings, who compete in the European League of Football as well.

As part of the International Player Pathway Program, Dabo will be carried on the Colts' roster through the end of training camp. After camp, Dabo will be eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, which would allow the Colts to him as an extra player on their practice squad. Dabo could be elevated to the active roster during the season as well.

The AFC South was randomly selected to have its four teams each receive a player from the International Player Pathway Program in 2022.