Which Colts Jersey Should You Buy?

Colts QB Daniel Jones progresses to participating on 7-on-7 during OTA practice Monday
Jones is nearing the six-month mark from sustaining a torn Achilles against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 of the 2025 season.
Colts Hall of Famer Raymond Berry dies
Berry spent all 13 years of his NFL career with the Baltimore Colts and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1973.
Colts release AFC South Plan, includes tickets to three home games and $25 concession credit
Fans can receive three tickets to three home games for $200, plus $25 concession credit!
Colts' OL Matt Goncalves feeling comfortable, prepared with experience at guard and offseason work with Olin Kreutz
Goncalves had never played guard before starting all 17 games at right guard for the Colts in 2025.
Colts CB Charvarius Ward Sr. returns for 2026 'in a much better space' after extremely challenging 2025
Ward spoke to the media on Wednesday and detailed the mental challenges he went through during the 2025 season, which went beyond the the three times he was placed in concussion protocol.
For Greenwood native Caden Curry, his first practice with the Colts is a childhood wish come true
Curry, a defensive end, was selected in the sixth round of the 2026 draft out of Ohio State.
Colts rookies CJ Allen, A.J. Haulcy explain why they chose new jersey numbers
Allen will wear No. 53 with the Colts, while Haulcy chose No. 25.
2026 NFL Schedule Release is May 14!
The National Football League confirmed that the 2026 Schedule Release will be released May 14.
Colts announce initial jersey numbers for 2026 NFL Draft picks
Linebacker CJ Allen will wear No. 53, while safety A.J. Haulcy will wear No. 25.
Colts sign six draft picks, 12 undrafted free agents
The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday ahead of rookie minicamp Friday & Saturday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
DC Lou Anarumo is excited for what his rookie class can do
The Colts selected five defensive players in the 2026 NFL Draft.