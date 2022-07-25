Colts Mailbag: Training Camp Questions On Wide Receivers, Gus Bradley's Scheme, Jelani Woods And More

JJ Stankevitz: All fair questions, Rob, and I'll answer each one on its own.

On a big-game, downfield receiver: The Colts have a few guys who can be home run hitters. We saw Parris Campbell and Ashton Dulin catch 50+ yard touchdowns last season, while Michael Pittman Jr. had a 42-yarder against the Baltimore Ravens. One of Alec Pierce's strengths in college was getting vertical against cornerbacks, and he certainly has the skills to be a downfield receiver. I'm not too worried about the ability of the Colts' receivers, collectively, to get open downfield.

On the receiving depth: You don't have to squint very hard to view Michael Pittman Jr. as a No. 1 wide receiver – in 2021, he had more catches than Ja'Marr Chase, more yards than D.K. Metcalf, more touchdowns than Terry McLaurin and a higher yards per catch average than Tyreek Hill.

Behind him, sure, there are a lot of players with something to prove and who folks outside 56th Street may look at as unknowns. But here's the thing about Frank Reich's offense: It's built for a quarterback to spread the ball around by identifying coverages, going through his progressions and finding the open receiver. Maybe on some plays that's Pittman. Others it might be Dulin streaking downfield. There will be opportunities to get the ball to Nyheim Hines – who the Colts expect to play a significant role in the passing game – for explosive YAC plays.