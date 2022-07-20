Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks

The Colts this offseason added former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to a cornerback room that returns 2022 Pro Bowler Kenny Moore II. Check out what to watch for from the Colts' cornerbacks ahead of the start of training camp on July 27. 

Jul 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Who's In

  • Tony Brown (signed as free agent)
  • Brandon Facyson (signed as free agent)
  • Stephon Gilmore (signed as free agent)
  • Alexander Myres (signed as free agent)
  • Rodney Thomas (drafted in seventh round)
  • Dallis Flowers (signed as undrafted free agent)

The Colts made a major addition to their secondary in April in signing Gilmore, the 2018 AP Defensive Player of the Year and five-time Pro Bowl cornerback with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers. Since the start of the 2018 season, Gilmore owns the highest Pro Football Focus coverage grade (91.1) among cornerbacks; his 64.8 passer rating allowed is third, his 50.4 completion percentage allowed is fifth and his 11 interceptions are ninth.

Facyson has played all 56 of his career games for defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive backs coach Ron Milus, first with the Los Angeles Chargers (2018-2020) and then the Las Vegas Raiders (2021). Facyson's 10 pass break-ups ranked 12th in the NFL last season.

Thomas' athletic upside and versatility (he's listed as a defensive back and could play safety, too) make him an intriguing player to watch during camp. The Colts also added a veteran in Brown, who appeared in 33 games (four starts) for the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals from 2018-2020.

Who's Out

  • Rock Ya-Sin (traded to Las Vegas Raiders)
  • T.J. Carrie (free agent)
  • Xavier Rhodes (free agent)

The Colts acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in exchange for Ya-Sin, while veterans Carrie and Rhodes remain unsigned as free agents.

Who's Back

  • Anthony Chesley (second season)
  • Kenny Moore II (sixth season)
  • Will Redmond (seventh season)
  • Isaiah Rodgers (third season)
  • Marvell Tell III (third season)
  • Chris Wilcox (second season)

Moore earned his first Pro Bowl honors following another standout season in 2021 in which he continued to prove himself as one of the NFL's best, most versatile cornerbacks (more on that in a bit). Rodgers was solid in his second year with the Colts – his 72.2 passer rating allowed was the 13th lowest among regularly-playing cornerbacks in 2021. Chesley appeared in nine games while Wilcox, Redmond and Tell spent their time on the practice squad.

What To Watch For

If this spring's offseason program was any indication, the competition behind Gilmore and Moore should be fascinating. Facyson and Rodgers both looked impressive during seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills during OTAs and minicamp, with plenty of deflected passes and sticky coverage between them. Both are in line to play in 2022 as part of the Colts' cornerback rotation but someone will earn top billing next to Moore and Gilmore.

Training Camp Information

The Colts will return to Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield for training camp in 2022. Click here for a full schedule of practices open to fans. Free tickets will be required to attend, which can be obtained here. For more information on Colts 2022 Training Camp Presented By Koorsen Fire & Security, click here.

Statistically Speaking

Moore in 2021 became only the seventh cornerback since 1987 to have at least 100 tackles and four interceptions in a single season:

  • Tyrone Braxton (Broncos, 1989)
  • Martin Mayhew (Washington, 1990)
  • Rod Woodson (Steelers, 1992)
  • Terrell Thomas (Giants, 2010)
  • Logan Ryan (Titans, 2019)
  • Malcolm Butler (Titans, 2020)
  • Kenny Moore II (Colts, 2021)

Links To The Past

Catch up on stories from earlier this year about the cornerbacks on Colts.com:

They Said It

"I knew Kenny (Moore II) was going to be good when he first came in to New England. He was making plays as an undrafted guy and I knew wherever he ended up, he was going to be a great player because he did it in practice. I'm not surprised on the career he's having and going to continue to have. I'm happy I'm on a team with him again to learn from him and (I can) teach him some things too so we can be good on Sundays." – Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was with the Patriots when Moore spent training camp in New England in 2017

