Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks

Who's In

Tony Brown (signed as free agent)

Brandon Facyson (signed as free agent)

Stephon Gilmore (signed as free agent)

Alexander Myres (signed as free agent)

Rodney Thomas (drafted in seventh round)

Dallis Flowers (signed as undrafted free agent)

The Colts made a major addition to their secondary in April in signing Gilmore, the 2018 AP Defensive Player of the Year and five-time Pro Bowl cornerback with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers. Since the start of the 2018 season, Gilmore owns the highest Pro Football Focus coverage grade (91.1) among cornerbacks; his 64.8 passer rating allowed is third, his 50.4 completion percentage allowed is fifth and his 11 interceptions are ninth.

Facyson has played all 56 of his career games for defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive backs coach Ron Milus, first with the Los Angeles Chargers (2018-2020) and then the Las Vegas Raiders (2021). Facyson's 10 pass break-ups ranked 12th in the NFL last season.

Thomas' athletic upside and versatility (he's listed as a defensive back and could play safety, too) make him an intriguing player to watch during camp. The Colts also added a veteran in Brown, who appeared in 33 games (four starts) for the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals from 2018-2020.

Who's Out

Rock Ya-Sin (traded to Las Vegas Raiders)

T.J. Carrie (free agent)

Xavier Rhodes (free agent)

The Colts acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in exchange for Ya-Sin, while veterans Carrie and Rhodes remain unsigned as free agents.

Who's Back

Anthony Chesley (second season)

Kenny Moore II (sixth season)

Will Redmond (seventh season)

Isaiah Rodgers (third season)

Marvell Tell III (third season)

Chris Wilcox (second season)

Moore earned his first Pro Bowl honors following another standout season in 2021 in which he continued to prove himself as one of the NFL's best, most versatile cornerbacks (more on that in a bit). Rodgers was solid in his second year with the Colts – his 72.2 passer rating allowed was the 13th lowest among regularly-playing cornerbacks in 2021. Chesley appeared in nine games while Wilcox, Redmond and Tell spent their time on the practice squad.

What To Watch For

If this spring's offseason program was any indication, the competition behind Gilmore and Moore should be fascinating. Facyson and Rodgers both looked impressive during seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills during OTAs and minicamp, with plenty of deflected passes and sticky coverage between them. Both are in line to play in 2022 as part of the Colts' cornerback rotation but someone will earn top billing next to Moore and Gilmore.

Training Camp Information

Statistically Speaking

